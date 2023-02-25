Tensions have been high among members of the royal family ever since that tell all Oprah Winfrey interview Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave in 2021 (opens in new tab).

The couple - who have son Archie and daughter Lilibet - have since released a Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan, which came just before Harry gave a separate interview to ITV's Tom Bradby, as well as a very open memoir Spare.

In this interview the 38-year-old royal said the "ball is in their court", and hinted his family need to reach out to both him and his partner to apologise if they wanted to mend bridges.

It has since been reported Harry will not attend his father's upcoming Coronation (opens in new tab), which will take place on 6 May, if he does not receive an apology, and if tensions are still high and "toxic".

However, the royal family believe they do not need to apologise.

A source told The Times (opens in new tab): "I don’t think that there is any sense that an apology is owed.”

Sources have claimed the 74-year-old monarch and his son, the Prince of Wales, have no intention to apologise to Harry so he can attend the Coronation, and a "toxic stalemate" between the three relatives has been reached.

A separate source told The Daily Mail: (opens in new tab) "There is still a huge amount of ill will boiling over in the family."

It has been reported King Charles has yet to release the invites to his Coronation, which will be scaled down to 2,000 guests instead of over 8000 who attended Queen Elizabeth II's Coronation in 1953, but intends to do so in the coming weeks.

Harry and Meghan are said to be invited to the ceremony, but the invite will not come with an apology.

The insider told The Times: "But I don’t think it will be wrapped in an apologetic bow. It will be, ‘Here is an invitation. Let us know if you are coming.’ ”

While Save The Date invites should be on their way to guests in the coming weeks, formal invites will be released three weeks in advance of 6 May.

However, Harry is said to have an "open" invitation to all family engagements, despite quitting his royal duties in 2020.

It is still unknown if Harry and Meghan will attend the Coronation, but considering it clashes with their son Archie's birthday, there is speculation that will be their "get out clause."

Author, and journalist, Omid Scobie, recently said: "No-one knows their plans right now – the couple has yet to be invited and can't make a decision, nor any form of itinerary, until that happens.

While there are reports the family may meet to discuss arrangements for the Spring celebration, a "sorry" may not be spoken.

A separate source told The Daily Mail: "I don't think His Majesty is minded to apologise for anything at present. Quite the opposite. There is still a huge amount of ill will boiling over in the family.

"Conversations could still happen in the next few weeks [over the Sussexes' attendance], I am sure, but they will be waiting a very long time for an apology. There's a great deal of hurt [at Harry's actions]."

While William is reportedly "not in the mood for any kind of conversation."