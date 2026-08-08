I'm a Seasoned Pro—6 Strength Training Mistakes I See Women Make In Their 30s, 40s, and 50s

You all know that strength is essential for ageing well, and that the benefits of strength workouts stretch far beyond aesthetics. Multiple studies have proven weights workouts boost confidence, mental strength, hormonal health and metabolic resilience.

That said, the weights room can feel like a minefield - which is why we've asked renowned expert Stef Williams for her top tips. While she began posting fitness content online back in 2016, she's since launched WeGlow ; a women’s health app encompassing both training and nutrition. She's always been candid about her lifelong love of sport, plus the bullying she suffered due to being muscular, and the impact this had on her body image and mental health.

Today her community, which sits at over 2.2 million on Instagram, is centred on the belief that strength is about feeling our best, physically and emotionally, at every stage of life. From hormonal health and mental wellbeing, to training through pregnancy and navigating conditions such as endometriosis and uterine fibroids, Stef’s version of strength extends far beyond aesthetics and the physical development of muscle.

Below, she shares the biggest strength training mistakes she sees women making - whether they’re in their 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, or beyond. From getting caught up in shrinking ourselves to neglecting recovery and forgetting to train our core, she teaches us, through her six golden rules of starting to strength train, that the muscle we’re building now isn’t just supporting us in the moment, but is a powerful form of insurance to protect our future selves.

Why We Should Expand Our Definition of Strength, According to Stef Williams

Classically, people hear strength training and immediately think of body building or having to lift massive, heavy weights. But that’s not all that it is.

Essentially, it encompasses any form of movement against resistance. That could be machines, dumbbells, resistance bands or even your bodyweight. People often forget that your body is weight (it’s why doing a press-up is so hard), and working with it should definitely form part of your training, whether you’re in your 30’s, 40’s, 50’s or beyond.

The goal, really, is to feel stronger and happier in your everyday movements; when you’re carrying groceries, holding children or walking up stairs. It’s about much more than being able to lift a heavy weight in the gym.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Investing in Your Strength is An Investment in Future You

For me, the whole idea of longevity is about feeling good as you age, not just living the longest possible time. We know that as women transition into their thirties and beyond, our muscle and bone mass naturally declines, as oestrogen drops. Strength training helps to minimise and slow this decline by building new muscle fibres and bone tissue.

It’s why I love the phrase, 'don’t just train for the body you want today, train for the body you want to carry you for the next forty years'. It means thinking about your future self - what would make you tomorrow grateful for the choices you’re making today?

There’s as much of a mental health component to this as there is a physical one. Strength training gives you energy, lifts your mood and builds confidence.

A post shared by Stef Williams | Stef Fit (@stef.williams) A photo posted by on

6 Strength Training Mistakes I See Women Make in Their 30s, 40s and 50s, and Beyond

1. You avoid it all together

"I often see women focusing exclusively on cardio because their goal is to lose fat and become smaller. They feel put off lifting weights because of a fear it will make them bulky, when in fact, this doesn’t need to be the case if it’s not what you’re looking for," shares Williams.

"In reality, even when fat loss is the goal, strength training remains important. Building muscle increases your metabolism, which makes it easier to burn calories at rest."

2. You move without intention

"Many women don’t realise that the way we move is just as important as the weight we lift. Once we understand the importance of the mind-muscle connection and the role that form, pace, holds and pulses can have on our ability to build strength, we start to be able to use resistance in the best - and widest variety - of ways," she goes on.

"It’s why practices like Pilates, which teach us how to connect our body to our mind and our breath, can lead to huge improvements when lifting weights."

3. You forget to progress

"As we get stronger, it’s important to keep challenging ourselves. We can do this by progressing the weight, reps, sets, or playing with longer time under tension. The danger is that we become used to one weight or routine, remaining there even as our body becomes stronger," the personal trainer expands.

"Whether it’s adding a little extra weight or a resistance band, it’s important to have that progression because you will be getting stronger."

4. You neglect your recovery

"So many women tell me they’re training every day but are exhausted or struggling to see results. Their bodies are holding onto so much stress and inflammation because they aren’t giving themselves a chance to rest," adds Williams.

"Sleep, time for recovery, drinking enough water: these are all as important as training itself. If you’re doing five to six sessions a week in the gym, consider swapping one of these out for a walk if you’re noticing you’re tired or not seeing results. You want to feel energised enough to complete your workouts at your best ability, rather than just making it through them."

5. You chase calorie burn

"With the popularity of fitness trackers now, it’s so easy to constantly track calories. Whilst it’s good to be mindful of what you’re burning, building strength and health for longevity isn’t as straightforward as calorie burn."

Williams continues: "A Pilates workout, for instance, might not burn as many calories as a cardio workout, but that doesn’t mean it’s not incredible for you. If you’re not working with resistance alongside your cardio, you’re doing your body a massive disservice."

6. You forget to train your core

Last but not least: "There’s an old school mentality that the compound movements we do in the gym naturally switch our core on, meaning we don’t need to do specific core exercises to strengthen it."

"But this isn’t the case," Williams explains. "Training your deep core intentionally is at the heart of everything you do, especially for women. If you have a strong core, you’re likely to have less back pain. If you have less back pain, your shoulders will feel more mobile, your chest will feel more open, and your hips will feel less tight. It’s vital for your pelvic floor. All this is why dedicating time to your core training shouldn’t be overlooked."

A post shared by Stef Williams | Stef Fit (@stef.williams) A photo posted by on

Stef's 6 Golden Rules For Starting To Strength Train

1. Start with 2-3 full-body sessions per week

"Starting to strength train doesn’t need to become an all-or-nothing approach. You don’t need to be in the gym every day or do sessions dedicated to specific body parts. If you’re training to feel better day to day and long term, two to three full body sessions per week is perfect."

2. Prioritise compound movements within your sessions

"Compound movements, which include exercises such as squats, deadlifts, rows, presses and lunges, are efficient and transferable to everyday life, since they work multiple muscle groups and joints at the same time. Just like when you’re walking, climbing stairs, lifting heavy shopping, bending or turning, these exercises ask your whole body to work together, making them a great way to build meaningful strength."

3. Increase resistance gradually

"You don’t need to lift the heaviest thing in the gym straight away. Start with what’s comfortable for you and just keep progressing so that you continue to feel it on the last few reps," Williams continues.

A post shared by Stef Williams | Stef Fit (@stef.williams) A photo posted by on

4. Focus on mind-muscle connection

"Play with pauses, pulses, slowing down the movement and focusing on the mind-muscle connection throughout your workout. You’ll feel results much quicker than if you just try to lift the heaviest thing you can."

5. Find workouts you can continue to show up for

"Ultimately, you want to enjoy your sessions so that you continue to feel motivated. Consistency is key, so finding something you can continue to show up for is essential."

6. Train for future you

"Remember the phrase, ‘Don’t just train for the body you want today, train for the body you want to carry you for the next forty years.’ It means thinking about your future self and what would make yourself tomorrow grateful for the choices you’re making today. Longevity is about feeling good as you age, not just living the longest possible time."

Shop MC fitness favourites here: