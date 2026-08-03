I Tried Red Light Pilates to Boost Recovery, Wellbeing and Longevity—Here's What Actually Happened

We love a wellbeing trend as much (more) than the next person here at MC UK, and add Pilates into the mix, and it's safe to say - we're completely sold. And there's certainly been no shortage of Pilates iterations doing the rounds in the past few years: wall, vertical, contemporary, Tower - you name it, we've tried it.

The reasons for our Pilates obsession are manifold: we know that the practice enhances posture, core strength, flexibility and balance (check out this study, from the Muscles, Ligaments & Tendons Journal) while also improving mental health outcomes, too - see this research, published in the journal Healthcare (Basel).

And we're not alone: nothing gets the A-listers out in force quite like Pilates, with celeb fans ranging from Harry Styles (we're yet to bump into him at a London class, but trust us when we say, we're trying) and Lewis Hamilton (ditto) to Jen An and Lady Gaga among others.

So, you can imagine our excitement when a shiny new style of the practice started popping up on our feeds: red light Pilates. Naturally, I was first in line when it came to giving it a whirl - keep scrolling to find out how I got on, but while you're here, don't miss our guides to the different types of Pilates, the best Pilates workouts of all time and the best Pilates moves for building muscle - plus, find out how one Health Writer got on when she tried Pilates toe taps every day for a week, here.

Red Light Pilates Is the Internet’s Newest Wellbeing Obsession–so I Tried It

What is red light Pilates?

If you're new to the trend, this bit's for you. It's worth noting that there are a few different iterations of red light Pilates, and it's commonly mistaken for hot Pilates.

"Although they’re often combined, red light and hot Pilates are not the same thing," explains personal trainer and Pilates instructor at Yoga-Go, Deborah Luciano. "Hot Pilates focuses on using external heat to warm up a room, with the objective of elevating the heart rate faster, deepening flexibility, and facilitating a detoxifying sweat.

“Red light Pilates, on the other hand, involves sessions that take place under specialised red or infrared LED ceiling panels and lights. This is thought to help reduce cortisol and post-workout soreness, as well as support collagen production. Though some studios combine red light therapy with a gently warmed room, or vice versa, their goals and benefits are not necessarily the same.”

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What are the purported benefits of red light Pilates?

It's important to note here that the majority of the benefits associated with red light Pilates still come down to the Pilates itself, rather than any light or heating aspects - but that's not to say that you won't reap the rewards of the session. Let's take a look.

1. It challenges the body

Pilates might be low-impact, but anyone who has tried it can attest that this absolutely does not mean it's low intensity or low reward. Add in some red light, and you're challenging the body in a whole new and deeper way.

"Red light Pilates gently warms the muscles, preparing the body for movement and encouraging deeper, more effective muscle activation," shares Sol Bouille, founder of The Island. "It allows you to move with greater ease, helping you explore a fuller range of motion while maintaining control and precision.

"Additionally, it supports a stronger, more dynamic practice, making it easier to sustain challenging sequences."

Sounds good, right?

2. It might boost recovery

Now for the science bit: studies show that red light therapy might enhance recovery, with benefits for athletes including improved muscle strength, endurance and reduced risk of injury, alongside accelerated muscle regeneration.

"Red light therapy may provide an additional benefit for some people by supporting recovery, reducing muscle soreness and promoting skin health, but the evidence for combining it specifically with exercise is still emerging," notes Pilates trainer and founder of Rare Street Pilates, Nikki Behrens. "The biggest benefits still come from Pilates itself. Regular practice improves core strength, posture, mobility, balance, coordination and body awareness while helping to reduce aches and pains associated with modern lifestyles."

3. It can improve flexibility

"The warmth of a red light Pilates studio enhances circulation, delivering warmth throughout the body and helping muscles feel energised and ready to perform," agrees Bouille. "It deepens the mind-body connection, creating a calm, focused space where breath and movement work in harmony.

"Many people find the even, soothing warmth more comfortable than conventional heated rooms, making it easier to settle into the flow of the class."

4. It's relaxing

Ok, hear us out: while the workout itself isn't going to feel particularly relaxing, afterwards it's common to feel a sense of calm and ease of movement, which can last up to a day.

"The combination of movement, warmth and focused breathing often leaves participants feeling deeply relaxed, with many saying they enjoy a better night’s sleep after class," notes Bouille. "The infrared environment adds a soothing, sensory element that encourages people to slow down, focus on their breath and become fully present in the moment. For many, it feels like a complete wellness ritual rather than simply an exercise class, an opportunity to build strength, release tension and leave feeling energised yet calm."

Who is red light Pilates best for?

While we're the first to advocate a consistent Pilates practice for practically anyone and everyone, there are some people who might want to swerve the heated trend.

"Infrared-heated Pilates may not be suitable for everyone," cautions Bouille. "People who are pregnant, have certain cardiovascular conditions, heat intolerance, or other medical concerns should seek advice from their healthcare professional before participating in heated exercise classes.

"This being said, those who enjoy exercising in warmth and find it helps them move more comfortably will enjoy it; likewise, people experiencing muscle stiffness, as the gentle heat can help the body feel more supple before and during movement.

"It's also great for anyone looking to improve strength, mobility and flexibility in a supportive environment, to enjoy a mindful, restorative experience, and those who wish to deepen their mind-body connection, using breath, precision and movement to improve focus and body awareness."

I tried red light Pilates - my honest feedback

You should know, I love Pilates. If it were up to me, I'd be doing it all day, every day. But real life has a tendency to get in the way (three kids, a job and a dog - not to mention, it's the middle of the summer holidays), so when I say I was thrilled to be heading to a Saturday lunchtime class, I'm not exaggerating. As I make my way to South Kensington's Burn Lab, I'm once again counting myself lucky that I get to call this work - but I won't lie - I'm apprehensive about how tough the class will be, and the fact that it's already a balmy 27 degrees in London isn't helping matters, either.

And rocking up to the studio, just off a super cute, quintessential London mews, my fears aren't even a tiny bit allayed: there's matching Alo sets and 20-somethings everywhere. Which is fine, I tell myself - Pilates is for everybody, after all, right?

Soon enough, I come face to face with my first hurdle: attempting to pull sticky lycra on over my already sweaty body. PSA: there's no changing room here, as such - just a very hot cloakroom that does little to calm my nerves - so arrive dressed for class!

But this being said, the studio is great: there's plenty of space, gorgeous equipment and even electrolytes and chilled bottled water on tap. I can't wait to get started.

And it doesn't take long for my worries to evaporate, once we start a gentle cat-cow flow and some intentional breathwork. The instructor, Madeleine, is super clued into us, and checks we're all happy for hands-on adjustments to form straight away (always the sign of a great teacher).

Health freelancer Anna trying her local red light Pilates studio (Image credit: Anna Bartter)

So far, so good - but the gentle pace (unfortunately) doesn't last, and we're only a few minutes in when that infamous Pilates burn starts to build. And when I say I've never sweated so much in my entire life - believe me.

It's safe to say this isn't a class for the faint-hearted. Even as a seasoned Pilates-goer, I check my phone for the time more than once, and yes, I take some of the modifications, too.

Do I enjoy it, nevertheless? In a word: absolutely. I love it. It could easily become a (slightly too expensive) habit, and I literally bounce out of class, drenched in sweat, feeling like I can take on the world. And that feeling lasts a good few hours, even battling through weekend West End crowds - no mean feat. And that dodgy back that's been bugging me all week? Gone. It could be coincidence, or it could be the red light - either way, I'm taking it as a win.

As for whether the session will boost my longevity, I imagine it will take more than one class - and we'll have to wait and see - but overall, it's a hard recommend from me. Run, don't walk, to your nearest red light studio to try it for yourself. Just don't forget to take a towel...

Shop MC UK's go-to Pilates kit now:

Crz Yoga Butterluxe Square Neck Crop Top £31 at Amazon Our new favourite obsession? CRZ YOGA activewear. Honestly some of the best kit for the money, the butter luxe range is superlative. Adanola Ultimate Double Layer Crop Shorts £36 at Adanola Don't even think about wearing leggings to red light Pilates; you're going to want a pair of comfy, sweat-wicking shorts that you can move in. Adanola always hits the spot, and we love these double-layer crop ones. Bala Bangles 0.45kg/1lb Wrist and Ankle Weights £49 at John Lewis I completed the whole red light class with these on my ankles, and trust me: they might sound light, but the burn really builds.

Why is red light Pilates so popular right now? So, what's behind our current obsession with red light Pilates? Bouille weighs in. "Much of the appeal of red light Pilates comes from its balance of challenge and wellbeing," she tells MC UK. "Pilates already focuses on strength, posture, mobility and control, while the infrared environment adds a soothing, sensory element that encourages people to slow down, focus on their breath and become fully present in the moment. For many, it feels like a complete wellness ritual rather than simply an exercise class, an opportunity to build strength, release tension and leave feeling energised yet calm. "Infrared-heated Pilates reflects the growing shift towards workouts that support both physical results and mental wellbeing. People are increasingly looking for experiences that leave them feeling stronger, calmer and more balanced."