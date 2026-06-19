At 31, I'm the Strongest I've Ever Been—This Female-Focused Training Plan Is to Thank

I was in my early 20s when I first experienced the power of strength training firsthand. I was working at Women’s Health magazine and was tasked with learning to deadlift for twelve weeks at a CrossFit-style gym with a personal trainer.

I’d always been into movement, but found the concept of weights pretty terrifying before that. Most of the gyms were male-dominated spaces, and the gym plans were male-specific, too; plus, I’d grown up in a generation terrified of weight training making you “bulky” and determined to typecast muscle mass as “non-feminine.”

Thankfully, most of the stigma has shifted in recent years: numerous and extensive studies have proven time and time again how pivotal strength training is not only for muscle mass, bone density and overall wellbeing, but healthy ageing, too. One large study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine found that people who participated in muscle-strengthening activities had a 10-17% lower risk of all-cause mortality, as well as a reduced risk of cardiovascular disease, cancer and diabetes.

Speaking from personal experience, strength training has changed my life. After a twelve-week induction in my early twenties, strength training became a non-negotiable part of my weekly routine, and I'd head to the gym at least once a week to build strength, move my body and support my mental wellbeing.

That said, in recent years, I was definitely plateauing from a lack of structure. While I enjoyed heading to the gym and moving through whichever compound lifts or mobility exercises took my fancy, I knew it wasn't the most productive approach. Plus, as a runner, I wasn't targeting the muscle groups so essential to efficient, injury-resistant running; rather, maintaining a general baseline.

So when Run Coach and Founder of female running collective PASSA, Lillie Bleasdale, offered me the chance to follow a three-month, female-specific strength training programme designed to complement my running, I jumped at the opportunity. A 2:54 marathoner herself, she founded the company with one simple aim: to support women through every stage of their running journey and to offer a holistic approach to performance.

I loved that Bleasdale had built a pretty game-changing female-only online coaching model, but also that her entire approach centres around balancing your training alongside the demands of being a woman. “We recognise that women aren’t simply smaller versions of men; factors such as menstrual cycles, pregnancy, postpartum recovery, perimenopause and menopause can all impact training, recovery and performance,” Bleasdale shares when we chat for this feature. “We also work with women navigating conditions such as endometriosis, PCOS/PMOS and adenomyosis, helping them train in a way that supports their bodies rather than fights against them.”

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Bottom line? “We want training to enhance their lives, not become another source of stress.”

So, could a more structured approach unlock performance gains that years of inconsistent gym sessions had left on the table? Over the course of three months, I worked with Bleasdale day in, day out. Below, I share my story and why I think trying your own female-focused strength training plan could be transformative for not only your running, but your general life. Don't miss our guides to the best strength training moves for runners and the best Pilates moves for runners, plus our guides to running advice for beginners , how to run a mile without stopping and how to run faster , here.

My three-month strength training journey

Getting set up

I check in with Bleasdale for the first time on a video call to discuss my goals, timeframe, and lifestyle, alongside current training load and previous injuries. The chat was informal but detailed; Bleasdale wanted to paint a full and complete picture before cracking on with programming. “The first thing we always do is look beyond race goals and understand the athlete sitting in front of us,” she shares.

For me, my aim was simple: I wanted to get strong ahead of the Boston Marathon and to gain expert insight into the best workout plan and moves to injury-proof my body and support it over both the training block and distance. That said, I also have a demanding 9-5, and knew I needed a sustainable plan that I’d be able to stick to week on week.

Bleasdale was really reassuring on this front, and told me that for most marathon runners, particularly those balancing work and life commitments, one or two high-quality sessions deliver the best balance between adaptation and recovery. “It’s enough to build meaningful strength, resilience and running economy without creating excessive fatigue that compromises key run sessions,” she explains.

At PASSA, they view strength training as part of the overall training load, rather than something that sits separately from their running - a common mistake that many runners fall for.

On the type of strength you’ll need to build for Boston specifically, Bleasdale had done her research. “The course is famous for its challenging downhills, which place huge demands on the quadriceps,” she explained to me. In training, that translated to significant amounts of quad-dominant work, progressing heavy strength-focused lifts into higher-volume, more marathon-specific endurance work as race day approached.

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A typical strength session

Following our onboarding call, Bleasdale sent me some simple instructions to download and set up their dedicated strength training app, Everfit. Each week, following a weekend check-in and progress update, she’d upload my workouts: a Tuesday morning session and a Thursday morning session.

While the movements and phases varied over the course of the block, the basic structure was the same:

The mobility and dynamic movement: Five to ten minutes designed to improve movement quality and activate key muscle groups.

Five to ten minutes designed to improve movement quality and activate key muscle groups. The main section of the workout: Which centred around one primary compound lift. “This was the ‘hero lift’ of the session and typically involved a squat, deadlift, leg press or another large movement pattern that allowed us to build meaningful strength,” shares Bleasdale. (She often paired these with core exercises to maximise efficiency, too).

Which centred around one primary compound lift. “This was the ‘hero lift’ of the session and typically involved a squat, deadlift, leg press or another large movement pattern that allowed us to build meaningful strength,” shares Bleasdale. (She often paired these with core exercises to maximise efficiency, too). The accessory work: Usually organised into supersets or tri sets. “This is where much of the running-specific work took place,” she explains. “We incorporated unilateral lower body exercises, calf strengthening, rotational and anti-rotation core work, balance exercises and plyometric drills.”

She explained to me that there isn’t one “magic” exercise for strength improvement or injury prevention; rather, the benefit of a balanced programme. “For runners, we want to ensure six key movement patterns are consistently represented: a squat, a lunge, a hinge, a calf strengthening exercise, a core exercise and a balance-based exercise,” she shares. Throughout my programme, this looked like heavy squats and deadlifts for overall strength, split squats and Bulgarian split squats for unilateral control, calf raises for lower leg resilience, Pallof presses and side planks for core stability, and plyometric exercises such as pogo jumps, box jumps and broad jumps to improve force production and tissue resilience.

The overall goal was simple - every exercise needed a purpose, and every session needed to contribute towards making me a stronger, more resilient marathon runner.

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How does a female-specific strength training journey differ?

Good question. As Bleasdale explains, “Female-specific coaching isn’t about creating a completely different exercise list for women - rather, about understanding the individual woman in front of you and building a programme that reflects her physiology, circumstances and goals.”

At PASSA, every plan factors in a woman’s menstrual health, hormonal changes, previous pregnancies, medical conditions, injury history, lifestyle demands, stress levels and recovery capacity. For the first time in my life, a coach asked me about my menstrual health and health conditions - something simple, but often overlooked. Bleasdale then paid attention to how consistent strength training could support my PCOS/PMOS management and checked in on my symptoms over the course of the programme.

My strength training journey: Phase one

The training block had three distinct phases, with the first five weeks focused on building maximum strength through heavy compound lifts such as front squats, trap bar deadlifts and deadlift variations. Alongside that, a big focus was on getting me comfortable with the gym equipment. As Bleasdale put it, I had a solid strength-training background and the foundations were already there, but I did lack confidence and a structured strength training routine.

Each workout, I’d film my movements and send them to Bleasdale for review. She’d then send detailed feedback, gradually challenging some of the limits I was subconsciously holding. “Week after week, she realised she was capable of lifting significantly more than she thought,” Bleasdale shares.

One of the most rewarding aspects of the block, for both Bleasdale as a coach and me as a client, was seeing the confidence grow. By the third week, I was moving through more complex compound moves (front foot elevated split squats, I’m looking at you) with relative ease, and felt settled into my new routine.

While the step up to two more workouts a week alongside my runs was definitely noticeable, Bleasdale was always on hand to help me organise my calendar and slot in my movement even when my week was busy, or I was travelling for work - a level of coaching that seriously encourages accountability and which I found incredibly motivating. My strength training workouts were no longer about whether I could fit them in, but when I'd be doing them.

Perhaps the biggest surprise during this first phase was how quickly the sessions stopped feeling intimidating. Walking into a weights area can feel overwhelming, particularly as a woman. But repetition builds familiarity and, in turn, confidence. My sessions felt purposeful, rather than daunting, and I noticed a shift in my mindset as much as my physical strength.

For month one, Ally's main focus was on getting comfortable with the gym equipment and building her confidence. (Image credit: Ally Head)

Phase two:

Come week five, and we'd entered a new phase: a six-week maintenance and hypertrophy phase where the focus shifted slightly towards running-specific resilience, unilateral strength and managing fatigue. Mixing things up kept the programme interesting and meant I looked forward to my sessions; I was challenging my body in new ways again, rather than going through the motions.

Single-leg work became more prominent in my workouts, helping to address the imbalances and weaknesses that often creep into a runner's training. I liked that these exercises felt more transferable to running itself, and demanded balance, coordination and stability with every session. Rather than simply lifting heavier weights, I was learning how to generate force efficiently and control my body under fatigue.

I was pleasantly surprised at how quickly my body adjusted to the training load; I was tired, but I felt physically fitter and like my body was recovering more easily, too. Bleasdale observed this as well: “Sessions that initially created fatigue quickly became manageable, allowing us to progress load, complexity and challenge while maintaining overall freshness.”

During this point of my training block, I ran the Reading Half Marathon as a training race, coming away with a 1:28 personal best and, perhaps more importantly, feeling stronger than I ever have before over the half marathon distance. While it's impossible to attribute this performance to any one factor, I noticed a distinct difference in how capable I was of maintaining form when fatigue set in, and I was able to kick in the later stages of the race when I’d previously faded.

My strength gains were becoming evident outside of the gym, too. Hills felt less taxing, fast sessions felt smoother, and I felt stronger even as my mileage increased. As a runner, that's the ultimate goal: not dramatic overnight changes, but the gradual accumulation of resilience that makes training feel easier and more enjoyable.

Ally was pleasantly surprised at how quickly her body adjusted to the training load; she felt physically fitter and like her body was recovering more easily, too. (Image credit: Ally Head)

Phase three:

For the final few weeks of the training block, I entered a taper phase, prioritising mobility, movement quality, light strength work and low-level plyometrics. “This keeps the body feeling sharp while allowing fatigue to dissipate before race day,” Bleasdale explains.

Although the volume and intensity of the gym work reduced, the sessions still had a clear purpose. The focus shifted away from building fitness and towards arriving at race day feeling fresh, confident and ready to perform. Mobility drills, explosive movements and lighter strength exercises helped maintain the adaptations we'd built over the previous months without creating unnecessary fatigue.

What struck me most during this phase was how calm, confident, and excited I felt for race day. All of my hard work had led up to this point, and I felt like a different person; Bleasdale had helped me to get to race day not only feeling the physically strongest I’d ever felt, but the mentally fittest, too. The months of consistent strength work had given me tangible evidence of progress, not just in the numbers I was lifting, but in how I moved and carried myself as a runner.

Come race day, I surprised even myself, running a 3:08 marathon and feeling by far the strongest I’ve ever felt during a marathon. Bleasdale is undoubtedly to thank: her unwavering support and belief in me made me a stronger runner, athlete, and woman, too.

On the fence about trying your own female-specific strength training plan? Trust me on this one - you won’t regret it.

Come April, Ally ran the 130th Boston Marathon in 3:08 - a five minute PB. (Image credit: Ally Head)