If there's two words that strike fear into the heart of any working mum, it's these: summer holidays. The constant juggle of work, childcare, snacks (the endless snacks!), impromptu taxi driving and more mean that those six weeks that should be the most relaxing of the year are, in truth, anything but.

We're stretched thinner than ever, and the first thing that usually has to give, for me, is any kind of lengthy workout. Those hour-long runs and full-body sessions are put firmly on the back burner until September - but this doesn't mean that I'm relinquishing my fitness goals entirely.

This year, I've come across a new solution that's hitting the holiday workout sweet spot: quick strength tri sets. Not as scary as they sound, they're keeping my strength, mood and metabolism on the straight and narrow when chaos reigns around me - and the best bit? They can be done in just 15 minutes.

While that may not sound like a lot (especially if you're used to longer workouts) rest assured that what strength tri sets lack in minutes they make up for in efficiency: studies show that shorter workouts still offer substantial health benefits, significantly lowering our risk of all-cause mortality, heart disease and cancer (check out this study, from the European Heart Journal).

Convinced? Me too - so I tried them for two weeks. Keep scrolling to read all about it and find out my favourite tri sets for summer strength and more, but while you're here, don't miss our guides to the best strength training moves for healthy ageing, the different types of strength training and the best at-home strength training workouts, here.

Quick strength tri sets have revolutionised my summer workouts - my review

What are quick strength tri sets?

If you're new to the concept of tri sets, rest assured: unlike much else in the health and fitness sphere, they're really straightforward. We're talking three exercises, performed consecutively.

"A tri-set is simply three exercises performed back-to-back with little to no rest between them, before taking a short recovery," explains Peloton instructor Ben Alldis. "You then repeat that sequence for multiple rounds. The exercises can target the same muscle group (intra-muscular), opposing muscle groups (e.g. push/pull) or the entire body for a greater cardiovascular challenge.

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"Tri-sets are one of my favourite ways to train and a favourite strength technique and programming structure for me to coach."

What are the benefits of strength tri sets?

Here at MC UK, we won't recommend workouts that don't have a slew of scientific benefits, and tri sets fit the bill perfectly. Let's dig in.

1. They're efficient

Firstly - and perhaps most importantly, when it comes to choosing a summer holiday workout - tri sets are one of the most efficient ways to work out.

"The biggest benefit of tri sets has to be their efficiency," agrees personal trainer Aimee Victoria Long. "Many of my clients are CEOs, entrepreneurs and parents who genuinely don’t have an hour to spend in the gym. Tri-sets allow them to build strength while also increasing training density, meaning more work is completed in less time."

2. They encourage consistency

Consistency over perfection is something you'll hear trainers wax lyrical about, and they're not wrong: the best workout is the one you'll keep coming back to. Quick tri sets are (relatively!) easy to fit into the most packed of days, meaning you're more likely to get them done.

"Perhaps most importantly, they’re realistic," agrees Long. "Consistency always beats perfection, and a well-designed fifteen to 20 minute strength session completed regularly will deliver far better long-term results than an hour-long workout that’s constantly skipped."

3. They boost cardiovascular fitness

While most training has some cardiovascular benefit, the intensity of a tri set session means your heart and lungs will work extra hard.

"Tri sets keep the heart rate elevated, so you build strength while also improving your cardiovascular strength and conditioning," notes Alldis.

4. They're great for building muscular strength and endurance

"Tri-set exercises can target the same muscle group to increase training volume and provide a strong stimulus for muscle growth, or different muscle groups to create a more time-efficient full-body workout," explains Dr Tom Brownlee, associate professor, high-performance training expert and performance advisory board member at My Protein. "They can also be an effective way to develop muscular endurance and, when programmed appropriately alongside progressive overload, provide an effective stimulus for muscle growth."

5. They're engaging and accessible

You don't need us to tell you: nobody likes a dull workout. Tri sets are highly adaptable, fast and engaging - there's no time to be bored. Additionally, you can structure them any way you like, making them super accessible, no matter how experienced a lifter you are.

"Tri sets are great for everyone from beginners to advanced lifters, provided the exercises and weights are appropriate for their experience level," advises personal trainer at Nuffield Health, Keiran Douglas. "These exercises are ideal for anyone looking to make the most of their workout time, working particularly well for people who are aiming to build muscle and endurance."

How to perform strength tri sets

So, how do tri sets work?

"Set yourself up with the dumbbells or equipment needed to perform each exercise," advises Alldis. "The key is to maintain consistent movement through the three exercises with minimal rest. I always encourage people to focus on quality movement rather than rushing. Just because you're moving quickly between exercises doesn't mean you should sacrifice technique."

Alldis recommends the following structure:

Exercise 1 → 10 reps

Straight into Exercise 2 → 10 reps

Straight into Exercise 3 → 10 reps

Rest for 30 to 90 seconds

Repeat for three to four rounds.

Who are strength tri sets best for?

As touched on above, tri sets are great for almost everyone, from beginners to seasoned athletes alike.

"Tri-sets are suitable for almost every level of athlete," shares Alldis. "They're especially great for busy professionals with limited training time, parents fitting fitness around family life, as well as anyone looking to build strength while improving their fitness. They're also good for intermediate and advanced lifters wanting to increase training density and get more from every session.

"A word of caution, though: for complete beginners, I'd usually spend a few weeks building confidence with the fundamental movement patterns before introducing tri-sets. Once your technique is solid, they're a fantastic way to make workouts more efficient, engaging and effective."

I tried quick strength tri sets for two weeks - here are my unfiltered thoughts

Week one

As week one of the summer holidays rolls around, I'm excited to get started with tri sets, but not before I find out exactly how to structure my sessions. Alldis recommends

"I tend to programme tri-sets around movement patterns rather than chasing muscle soreness," he tells MC UK. "The goal is to create balanced, efficient workouts that build strength while keeping you moving. One of my favourites is a classic push-pull-legs tri-set, comprising a chest press, a bent-over row and a goblet squat."

Exercises pinned down, it's time to get started. And it's safe to say: 15 minutes feels both endless and super quick - once it's over. Alternating between upper and lower body helps, as it allows for recovery during sets, while the rests in between sets are - and I can't emphasise this enough - crucial.

I'm surprised by how fast I reach fatigue, too: even when the weights feel totally manageable to start with. By the end of the third set, I'm so ready to drop them - but that's exactly where you want to be, according to coaches.

As for whether 15 minutes feels like enough, trust me when I say it absolutely gets that heart rate up! If you have more time and need more, you can always tack another one on for a back-to-back session - I settle for a post-workout walk to finish off, and it feels like the perfect blend of intensities.

Week two

We're deep into the holidays now, and my time is becoming more precious by the day - but that said, it's really nice to have an excuse to carve some time out for myself, even if it's only 15 minutes.

This week, I tackle one of Dr Brownlee's favourite sessions, targeting the lower body and comprising 12 x Romanian deadlifts, 10x Bulgarian split squat on each leg (alternating) and 12x glute bridge.

And let me say this: it was tough. "This combination targets the glutes, hamstrings and quads from different angles, making it a great option for building lower-body strength and muscle while also improving stability," shares Dr Brownlee. "Adding a resistance band placed above the knees during squats or glute bridges increases tension through the movement for an added challenge, too."

There's only one way to sum up the next few days: DOMS. But I wouldn't have it any other way, and it's great to know I'm really working those muscles to fatigue.

Will I continue with 15-minute strength tri sets? For the rest of the summer, absolutely. Longer term, while I'll definitely still include them in my workout routine, I'll be focusing on a well-balanced blend of strength, cardio and mobility work alongside good sleep and nutrition, for the biggest wins.

Shop MC UK's go-to strength kit now:

Kayman 24kg Adjustable Dumbbell Set £129.99 at Amazon We've said it before, and the fact remains: you can't build strength without progressive overload. Invest in a set of adjustable dumbbells, and you'll progress from home in no time. Varley Freesoft Cori Light Support Sports Bra £55 at The Sports Edit Strength training is low-impact work, but that doesn't mean you can skip proper support. We love Varley's FreeSoft range for functionality, fit and more. Crz Yoga Women Butterluxe No Front Seam Biker Shorts £17 at Amazon Summer workouts call for shorts that move with you - our current obsession? Crz Yoga's butterluxe biker shorts. With no front seam, they're more wearable and comfy than ever.

How often should we do strength tri sets? "Balancing different training methods throughout your week and across training blocks is really important," advises Alldis. "For most people, two to three strength sessions per week using tri-sets is a fantastic place to start. You can absolutely build muscle, get stronger and improve your fitness with this approach. "If your goal is maximum strength (focusing on lifting your absolute heaviest weights), I'd still include some traditional straight sets, where you can fully recover between efforts and produce maximum force. Personally, I like combining both approaches: heavy straight sets for pure strength, and tri-sets for volume, conditioning and metabolic stress. That's a combination that works incredibly well and keeps your training varied, effective and enjoyable."