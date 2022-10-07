Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

During my late teens in Australia, every girl I knew wanted to wear Zimmermann. We’d save up for months, squirrelling away money from our part-time jobs in order to purchase the perfect dress for our school dances, milestone birthdays and other formal events. It was undeniably the brand at the top of everyone’s wish list.

Fast forward over 10 years and Zimmermann has managed to retain its spot on the fashionable woman’s radar. However, now the brand has transcended the wishlists of simply Australian women. These days, Zimmermann is coveted globally.

Moving on from the New York Fashion Week calendar, on Monday the label debuted its first-ever collection in Paris. Showcasing its Spring/Summer 2023 offering in the garden of the Petit Palais, Zimmermann welcomed a crowd of international press, buyers, influencers and celebrities. (Hello, Michelle Dockery and Olivia Palermo!)

Far from its native Australia, Zimmermann brought a taste of Aussie summer to Europe, with a collection entitled Wonderland, inspired by Tamarama Beach in Sydney.

The voices of iconic Australians including Kylie Minogue, Naomi Watts and Rose Byrne, were played over music while models took to the runway.

It was, undeniably, a successful Parisian debut.

“I guess it feels like a relief now that it’s done,” Founder Nicky Zimmermann told Marie Claire backstage after the show. “There was quite a build-up to it. I think I was trying to keep how I felt in check and just do my job. It’s been a fantastic experience.”

The collection was filled with several quintessential Zimmermann hallmarks, including floral patterns, ruffles and lace. However this season, the brand really embraced a new take on prints, sending models down the runway in linen dresses featuring colourful beachscape imagery.

Post-show, I asked Nicky what she thinks has helped Zimmermann to maintain such longevity, and why the brand has kept its coveted status for more than a decade.

“There’s is a connection,” Nicky said. “I give our customers a lot of credit and I think they see the work and the love that we put in, and we have from the beginning.”

The designer also touched on the fact that the brand is made for all women, and tends to resonate regardless of age. “My daughter wears it,” she said. “My mum is 80 and she wears it. It’s about connecting with the colour and the print and the optimism. And that it makes you feel good.”

Indeed it does.

