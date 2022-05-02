Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan to reunite for Neighbours finale

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan are set to reunite for Neighbours final after 30 years – to say it’s bitter sweet is an understatement.

The iconic duo were, and arguably still are, TV’s most loved couples, and they are getting back together (we can’t help singing the last line either).

Kylie played Charlene Mitchell, while Jason portrayed her partner Scott Robinson in the Australian soap, and the duo will return to the famous Ramsay Street in Melbourne for the show’s finale, which will air this summer.

The decision to bring back Charlene and Scott was a no brainer, as executive producer, Jason Herbison, didn’t think it would “feel right” bringing the show to an end without the double act.

He told The Guardian: “We are thrilled that Jason and Kylie have come home to play a very special part in our series finale. It has been an emotional experience for them, for us, and I’m sure it will be for our viewers.”

Kylie and Jason, both 53, have teased their comeback on social media as they shared a glimpse of their script on their Instagram accounts.

The I Should be So Lucky hitmaker shared a sneak peek of the script, which showed her and Jason’s character names on the document, but left the post without a caption, which sent fans into a frenzy over her comeback.

Kylie and Jason both joined Neighbours in 1986, and one year later their unforgettable wedding aired, which brought in over two million Australian viewers, only to pull in an impressive 20 million when it was aired in the UK in 1988.

The pair quit the series in 1988 and 1989, but will be returning for the last time to film the final scenes.

The reason Neighbours is set to come to an end after 37 years, as it has unfortunately been dropped by the broadcaster.

In March a statement was released confirming the shows end. It read: “Following the loss of our key broadcast partner in the UK and despite an extensive search for alternative funding, we simply have no option but to rest the show.

“We are so sorry to say that after nearly 37 years and almost 9,000 episodes broadcast we have to confirm that Neighbours will cease production in June.

“To our amazing, loyal fans, we know this is a huge disappointment, as it is to all of us on the team. We thank you for all your messages and support and promise to end the show on an incredible high. From here on, we are celebrating Neighbours.”

Neighbours will have a soft spot in many hearts, including Kylie, who previously shared she will be “forever grateful for the experience and the friends” she made on set of the production.

While filming will wrap in June, the final episode of Neighbours is set to air on 1 August on Channel 5.