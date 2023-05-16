Priyanka Chopra shares why she wanted to quit Hollywood

Priyanka Chopra (opens in new tab) has proved that she's a force to be reckoned with.

Not only has she had huge successes in both Bollywood and Hollywood - as well as in the beauty sector - she is also juggling motherhood after welcoming her daughter, Malti, with husband Nick Jonas last year (opens in new tab).

However, life has not always been easy for the star - so much so she almost quit her career, as she felt her Bollywood success did not translate to Hollywood.

She told Grazia (opens in new tab) magazine: "There were so many times I wanted to quit. I was tired of rejection. I felt dismissed and patronised on set, like people didn't believe I could do my job even when Bollywood is as huge as it is.

"I had taken such a big risk leaving my career in India and that really was a concern for me. I felt like I had bitten off more than I could chew."

Despite her triumphs over the years, the Citadel star has hinted she still fears she could get cancelled at any point and her future could come crashing down.

She added: "My job is extremely inconsistent. I could get cancelled tomorrow, people could decide I'm not flavour of the month.

"I have never been the kind of person who thinks I have made it."

Despite her fears, as well as the highs and lows of her career over the years, the 40-year-old actor feels that she has finally found her balance over the last decade of her life, explaining that she is 'taking more time' for herself.

The actress spoke about motherhood in an interview with Femina, discussing how parenthood impacts your day to day decisions and how her parents made many sacrifices to give her the best opportunities, explaining: "I didn’t even think about it until I was writing my book. And then it dawned on me like now I’m in my 40s. And that, if I were asked to give up my career and just move countries, I would do it without question for my daughter."