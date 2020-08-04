You can now match your pyjamas to your tablecloth

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

I know what you’re thinking? Who on earth needs to match their pyjamas to their homeware? No one, right?

Well, that’s because you haven’t seen YOLKE’s new line of citrus fruit prints, which covers everything from pyjamas to napkins, and yes, tablecloths.

The cult sleepwear and loungewear brand, a favourite with influencers such as Zeena Shah and Katherine Ormerod, had already branched out into homeware earlier this year, launching a tablecloth to match its Foxglove line of short PJs and dresses.

Such was its sellout success that the brand decided to tap into this new ‘it’ trend of matching with your table, by creating a whole new collection with this in mind.

Enter the citrus collection, printed with gorgeous lemons and oranges. The lemon print, with delicate fruit painted onto a sky blue background, comes on a skirt and blouse combo, a dress and the label’s bestselling short linen PJ Thebe set.

The orange print, on a more minimalist white background, comes on a day dress as well as the aforementioned PJs, while both prints are available on gorgeous napkins and tablecloths, perfect if you want to breakfast, lunch or dine al fresco.

They are also 100% linen, printed and made in Europe, so there is that sustainable aspect too.

Some items are available to buy now, while others are pre-order only, but should be delivered before the end of the summer.