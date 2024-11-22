Natalie Hughes
By
published
in Features
Natalie Hughes
Natalie Hughes
Fashion Editor

Natalie Hughes is Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK. She writes and edits fashion show reviews, trend reports, designer interviews, and features on her specialist subject, vintage and pre-loved. Natalie has worked in the fashion industry for 16 years, as a contributor to publications including Harper's Bazaar, Elle and Who What Wear; consultant for the British Fashion Council, Christian Louboutin, and more; and senior editor at Matches and Net-a-Porter.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸