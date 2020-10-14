Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Want to secure a real bargain? There’s no time quite like Amazon Prime Day. With huge discounts across everything from Barista approved coffee machines to steam mops and vinyl records.

Truly, there’s something for everyone and every room! If you’re new to the joys of Amazon Prime Day don’t panic. You’re not too late there’s still time to bag some amazing deals. With the exclusive deals and discounts running until 23:59pm tonight.

With the event coming to an end later today we thought we’d share a deal that’s got team Marie Claire very excited. There’s an incredible 30% off winter boots, from Fly London. So it’s the perfect time to pick up invest, for less, in your autumn boots.

From chunky sole Chelsea boots to sleek knee highs it’s time to pick your pair…

Deal In Full:

Fly London Roji ankle boot , was £115, now £86.47



Set on a chunky serrated rubber heel this glossy patent pair are ideal for everyday wear. Detailed with playfully oversized gold-tone loops, wear yours to toughen up floral midi dresses. View deal

Fly London Cike 419 fly trainers , was £48.42, now £18.42



Elevate your go-to trainers with this contemporary pair. Set on a curved platform this classic pair are the easiest way to add an edge to your everyday staples. View deal

Fly London Shap059 fly chukka boots , was £165, now £130.10



Save over £30 on this classic pair of Fly London knee-high boots. Give them a more contemporary feel by wearing yours over jeans. View deal

The classic Chelsea boot has a contemporary makeover just in time for the new season. Set on a chunky serrated sole this style is designed to hit higher on the leg, almost mid calf, for a contemporary feel. Inspired by the catwalks, take styling ques from the street style set and wear yours with dresses and denim alike. View deal