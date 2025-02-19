What to look out for at London Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2025

It’s fashion month, and there’s plenty of inspiration flying around from Paris to Berlin. Whether it’s the best street style or the most impressive shows, we’re reporting on the ground to make sure you don’t miss a trick.

London Fashion Week kicks off in the capital this week. While some of our favourites are missing from the schedule — JW Anderson, Chopova Lowena and 16Arlington, for example — there’s still plenty to be excited about.

Aside from the obvious big names (Burberry and Simone Rocha, we're looking at you) below are some schedule highlights not to be missed.

Dilara Findikoglu

After skipping last season, Dilara Findikoglu has returned to the schedule for AW25. Last February she took us to an abandoned, gothic church for her show entitled ‘Femme Vortex’ where she created an alternate universe, free from toxic masculinity. Given the state of the world this time around, we can’t help but wonder what she’ll have been cooking up. The Turkish designer, who was nominated for the BFC’s New Establishment Womenswear award last year, ensures her label’s shows are always high drama, high impact and not to be missed.

LFW Shop

This season, the BFC are opening The London Fashion Week shop at 245 Regent Street. Shoppers will be able to peruse an exclusive archive collection from some of LFW’s most iconic names including 16Arlington, Ahluwalia, Bianca Saunders, Completedworks, Conner Ives, Helen Kirkum, Johanna Parv and Saul Nash. You can also sign up to attend a number of events including panel discussions, workshops and piercings by Aurum London.

The LFW Shop is part of the City Wide Celebration (CWC), a programme of events and promotions open to the public during LFW.

Caroline Rush, CEO of British Fashion Council, said in a release: “Each season, the impact of LFW can be seen across the capital through the City Wide Celebration. We are committed to championing retail in the UK and are proud to see LFW continue to lead the way by opening its doors to consumers and fostering connections between brands, retailers, and customers.”

S.S. Daley

Steven Stokey-Daley’s buzzy namesake label is financially backed by Harry Styles, who purchased a minority stake last January. The singer attended the designer’s debut womenswear show last September, who sat in the front row next to Anna Wintour nonetheless. After initially announcing it would be showing as a part of men’s Paris Fashion Week in January, the label will now show as part of women’s in London. Whether Mr Styles will be in attendance remains to be seen, but we’re certainly looking forward to the latest offering from one of the UK’s most exciting new talents.

E.L.V. Denim

This sustainable denim brand has long been a Marie Claire favourite, thanks to its high quality, great fit and brand mission. E.L.V. Denim will make its LFW debut this season on Thursday evening, with a presentation entitled ‘The Journey’. Founder Anna Foster told Marie Claire last December: “E.L.V. was born with the sole purpose of only ever repurposing existing garments. I believe as an industry we have a duty to revalue all the material that already exists in some form or another. Denim was designed to be a long-lasting work fabric, it is the biggest polluting textile in the world, so it seemed like the perfect place to start.”

Ashish

Designer Ashish Gupta announced last week that he would be showing at LFW this season. He hasn’t hosted a show since Spring/Summer 2024 — where models lounged on a giant swan shaped bed underneath the words ‘Everybody Is A Star’ — instead opting to release seasonal lookbooks. With his signature use of sequins, tongue-in-cheek slogans and sustainable fabrics, he’s a much-needed, joyful addition to the schedule.

Mithridaite

Last month, Chinese-based label Mithridaite announced British designer Daniel Fletcher as its new creative director. With a new logo and a new campaign starring Alexa Chung, Fletcher’s new vision for the brand (which has shown in London for the past eight seasons) will be officially unveiled at its catwalk show on Friday. It was a surprise move for Mithridate, which launched in 2018 and specialised in evening-wear under former creative director Demon Zhang. Fletcher founded his eponymous London-based menswear in 2015, and currently serves as creative director of Royal Ascot. He was previously creative director at Fiorucci.

Alo Oasis

Alo have once again partnered with LFW as the event’s official wellness partner. This season, the lifestyle brand will be taking over 1Hotel Mayfair, with the intention of bringing Los Angeles’ wellness culture to London. Encouraging guests to take a restorative pause from fashion week mayhem, it will be hosting a series of movement classes, wellness experiences such as sound baths, breath work and vitamin drips, as well as beauty treatments. Find us hiding out there…

Keburia

Keburia is a womenswear and accessories label from Georgia, making its LFW debut this season. George Keburia, a self-taught designer, founded his fun-loving eponymous label in 2015. His playful designs have already garnered a celebrity fan-base, and last season the label showcased a T-shirt which read ‘I heart cringe’ which honestly, we're still thinking about. We’re always excited to see new talent, and this is a debut not to be missed.

Talia Byre

Last season, Talia Byre’s off-schedule presentation was the talk of editors and industry insiders alike. Graduating from the prestigious Central Saint Martins in 2020, her sustainable label is named in tribute to her great uncle’s Liverpool-based boutique ‘Lucinda Byre’. Her clothes tell stories, play with colour, and make women feel good. Her presentation is on-schedule this season, on Friday morning — we can’t wait to see what she has in store.

NewGen Designer Showcase

On the final day of the event, NewGen designers Ancuta Sarca, Johanna Parv, Karoline Vitto, Kazna Asker, Lueder, Masha Popova, Paolo Carzana and Pauline Dujancourt will be joining forces for an all day showcase at 180 The Strand. While some have their own stand-alone shows dotted throughout the rest of the week, this will be a chance to get up close to the AW25 collections, and be inspired by upcoming talent.