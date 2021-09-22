Oh my, it’s safe to say we’ve all missed dressing up. After over 18 long loungewear filled months we’re slowly and very wholeheartedly reuniting and quite literally throwing ourselves into joyful embraces. With friends, with colleagues, with the world outside of our homes.
It was wonderfully convenient that London Fashion Week presented itself at the time we could (Covid precautions in place) reunite, don our beloved glad rags. Finally cut the tags from the pieces that have been hanging in our wardrobes patiently waiting for the world to reopen and enjoy fashion in person.
Andrea Thompson, Editor in Chief
Andrea wears | Jacket, Zara; Shirt, French Connection; Trousers, Ami Paris; Bag, Saint Laurent; Shoes, Essen
Favourite show, Richard Quinn
Penny Goldstone, Fashion Editor
Penny wears | Dress, Bernadette; Bag, Elleme; Boots, The Row
Favourite show, Roksanda
Sunil Makan, Associate Editor-at-Large
Sunil wears | Blazer, FRAME; T-shirt, Cos; Trousers, Acne Studios; Boots, Eytys; Sunglasses, Ray-ban
Favourite show, Rejina Pyo
Sarah-Rose Harrison, Contributing Fashion Editor
Sarah-Rose wears | Coat, Aleksandra Viktor; T-shirt, Uniqlo; Trousers, Me + Em; Bag, Jimmy Choo; Shoes, Essen
Favourite show, Paul & Joe