What our Editors wore to London Fashion Week

Every look from our Editor's this LFW
    • Oh my, it’s safe to say we’ve all missed dressing up. After over 18 long loungewear filled months we’re slowly and very wholeheartedly reuniting and quite literally throwing ourselves into joyful embraces. With friends, with colleagues, with the world outside of our homes.

    It was wonderfully convenient that London Fashion Week presented itself at the time we could (Covid precautions in place) reunite, don our beloved glad rags. Finally cut the tags from the pieces that have been hanging in our wardrobes patiently waiting for the world to reopen and enjoy fashion in person.

    So what did Marie Claire’s editors wear to sartorially mark this joyous moment and (hopeful) return to event dressing? We each bought our own vibe to the table with the team wearing everything from muted tailoring, statement coats and, of course, playful pops of pink.

    Whilst none of us stepped out in heels this season (lockdown changes you), team Marie Claire put their best foot forward in a mix of the high street, up and coming designers and cult brands. We thought we’d share their looks with you as we all so enjoyed putting together our outfits for the shows.

    So, if like us, you love to have a nosy at peoples looks and discover where particular pieces are from. Simply keep scrolling to see our looks and our favourite shows from London Fashion Week.

    Andrea Thompson, Editor in Chief

    @noorandzee

    Andrea wears | Jacket, Zara; Shirt, French Connection; Trousers, Ami Paris; Bag, Saint Laurent; Shoes, Essen

    Favourite show, Richard Quinn

    Penny Goldstone, Fashion Editor

    Penny wears | Dress, Bernadette; Bag, Elleme; Boots, The Row

    Favourite show, Roksanda

    Sunil Makan, Associate Editor-at-Large

    Sunil wears | Blazer, FRAME;  T-shirt, Cos; Trousers, Acne Studios; Boots, Eytys; Sunglasses, Ray-ban

    Favourite show, Rejina Pyo

    Sarah-Rose Harrison, Contributing Fashion Editor

    Sarah-Rose wears | Coat, Aleksandra Viktor; T-shirt, Uniqlo; Trousers, Me + Em; Bag, Jimmy Choo; Shoes, Essen

    Favourite show, Paul & Joe

