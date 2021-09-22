So what did Marie Claire’s editors wear to sartorially mark this joyous moment and (hopeful) return to event dressing? We each bought our own vibe to the table with the team wearing everything from muted tailoring, statement coats and, of course, playful pops of pink.

Whilst none of us stepped out in heels this season (lockdown changes you), team Marie Claire put their best foot forward in a mix of the high street, up and coming designers and cult brands. We thought we’d share their looks with you as we all so enjoyed putting together our outfits for the shows.

So, if like us, you love to have a nosy at peoples looks and discover where particular pieces are from. Simply keep scrolling to see our looks and our favourite shows from London Fashion Week.