Victoria Beckham's Vera Wang wedding dress flew back and forth on the Concorde 4 times

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

We're all a bit obsessed with the Beckham documentary here in the MC office, gorging on all the revelations about how David and Victoria kept their relationship secret, the secret meaning behind Harper's name and of course the affair allegations.

But I've personally been loving the look back at some of their most iconic looks, from that sarong skirt to the matching Gucci leather looks.

Then of course we have the outfits to rules them all: the wedding outfits (and don't get me started on the all the engagement rings).

As you will remember, the pair married in 1999 in an Irish Castle with a Robin Hood theme. According to the docuseries, guests were asked to wear black and white, presumably to create an overall chic and timeless vibe.

Much planning went into the big day, and of course the bride's wedding dress took centre stage. It was a custom Vera Wang corset dress, and took so long to make it wad flown on the Concord between New York and London four times.

The designer told People, ''I call it the transatlantic dress. That bodice flew back and forth four times on the Concorde.''

She further explained: ''The actual under bodice was made by a very famous couture corsetiere named Mister Pearl, who works only out of London.''

Victoria also flew in for fittings, and Wang came over to London to fit the corset portion onto the dress. The whole process was also delayed by two years after the former Spice Girls singer fell pregnant with Brooklyn.

The couple changed into different outfits for the evening part of the wedding, and I think we can all remember the matching purple outfits, designed by Antonio Berardi. They even had a matching outfit for baby Brooklyn, complete with a cowboy hat.

Some might say the looks haven't aged well, but Victoria stands by them. In the series, she explains, ''But it was fun. We weren't worried about what people would say. I mean, Christ, how lovely to be that way when you just really don't care''.

David, meanwhile, isn't so sure: ''I tried to think back to when I decided to wear a purple suit. I don't know when that happened. I think I just took Victoria's lead on it. But what… what were we thinking?"