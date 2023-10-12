Victoria Beckham's Vera Wang wedding dress flew back and forth on the Concorde 4 times
We're all a bit obsessed with the Beckham documentary here in the MC office, gorging on all the revelations about how David and Victoria kept their relationship secret, the secret meaning behind Harper's name and of course the affair allegations.
But I've personally been loving the look back at some of their most iconic looks, from that sarong skirt to the matching Gucci leather looks.
Then of course we have the outfits to rules them all: the wedding outfits (and don't get me started on the all the engagement rings).
As you will remember, the pair married in 1999 in an Irish Castle with a Robin Hood theme. According to the docuseries, guests were asked to wear black and white, presumably to create an overall chic and timeless vibe.
Much planning went into the big day, and of course the bride's wedding dress took centre stage. It was a custom Vera Wang corset dress, and took so long to make it wad flown on the Concord between New York and London four times.
The designer told People, ''I call it the transatlantic dress. That bodice flew back and forth four times on the Concorde.''
She further explained: ''The actual under bodice was made by a very famous couture corsetiere named Mister Pearl, who works only out of London.''
Victoria also flew in for fittings, and Wang came over to London to fit the corset portion onto the dress. The whole process was also delayed by two years after the former Spice Girls singer fell pregnant with Brooklyn.
The couple changed into different outfits for the evening part of the wedding, and I think we can all remember the matching purple outfits, designed by Antonio Berardi. They even had a matching outfit for baby Brooklyn, complete with a cowboy hat.
Some might say the looks haven't aged well, but Victoria stands by them. In the series, she explains, ''But it was fun. We weren't worried about what people would say. I mean, Christ, how lovely to be that way when you just really don't care''.
David, meanwhile, isn't so sure: ''I tried to think back to when I decided to wear a purple suit. I don't know when that happened. I think I just took Victoria's lead on it. But what… what were we thinking?"
Penny Goldstone is the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, covering everything from catwalk trends to royal fashion and the latest high street and Instagram must-haves.
Penny grew up in France and studied languages and law at the Sorbonne Nouvelle University in Paris before moving to the UK for her MA in multimedia journalism at Bournemouth University. She moved to the UK permanently and has never looked back (though she does go back regularly to stock up on cheese and wine).
Although she's always loved fashion - she used to create scrapbooks of her favourite trends and looks, including Sienna Miller and Kate Moss' boho phase - her first job was at MoneySavingExpert.com, sourcing the best deals for everything from restaurants to designer sales.
However she quit after two years to follow her true passion, fashion journalism, and after many years of internships and freelance stints at magazines including Red, Cosmopolitan, Stylist and Good Housekeeping, landed her dream job as the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK.
Her favourite part of the job is discovering new brands and meeting designers, and travelling the world to attend events and fashion shows. Seeing her first Chanel runway IRL at Paris Fashion Week was a true pinch-me moment.
