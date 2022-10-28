Victoria Beckham says this is the ‘90s outfit that still "haunts" her to this day

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Victoria Beckham is undoubtedly a fashion icon. The designer has been in the public spotlight for over 25 years and in that time has sported many a memorable look.

From the "little Gucci dress" moment in the Spice World movie to the purple one-shoulder gown she wore as her second wedding dress, Victoria Beckham's sartorial history spans a myriad of varied aesthetics.

So, are there any outfits the star regrets? Victoria Beckham appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen this week to answer that very question. In a game of "So Posh or Oh Gosh," Beckham was shown several outfits from her past and asked whether or not she still liked them today.

Interestingly, the look she felt was most divisive was a full leather look that she and her husband David Beckham sported at a Versace dinner in 1999.

For the event, the pair donned matching leather trousers and leather biker jackets. They styled the look with white tank tops underneath and even had a similar hair style, fully embracing the notion of couple dressing.

(Image credit: Getty)

"It still haunts me," Victoria said. "It was very hot. We were wearing Gucci, and it was a Versace dinner, which is inappropriate in itself." The star continued, "We really considered those outfits, I mean we really thought about it. There was a naivety to it that was just so sweet."

Host Andy Cohen then asked Beckham to explain exactly why the item haunts her, to which Beckham explained: "Because everybody pulls it out of the bag, Andy."

Watch the full clip below.

Victoria Beckham and Anne Hathaway on Watch What Happens Live: