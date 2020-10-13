Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

As a fashion editor and celebrity stylist my life, pre-Covid, involved running around central London. Dashing between showroom appointments, meetings and store-pulls for clients. When you’re hitting ten thousand steps before lunchtime only a great pair of trainers will do. So trust me when I tell you you’re going to have to get a pair and that now’s the time as there are some seriously good Amazon Prime Day deals on Vans trainer deals to be had.

Also, with great deals across footwear (don’t miss up to 40% off at Joules), beauty (30% off at Foreo) and lifestyle (yes, there’s discounts at Le Creuset) it’s a great time to treat yourself and start thinking of your loved ones Christmas gifts.

What are the best Vans trainers to buy?

This Amazon Prime Day there’s up to 45% off Vans’ signature ‘Ward Sneaker.’ You’ll know the pair. Monochrome, unisex and endlessly easy to pair with everything you already own. Think, dresses, jeans, trousers and skirts. Ultimate off duty ease and a favourite of our Marie Claire Editor’s.

How do I get a promo code for vans?

No promo code is needed for this shopping event. The discounts and deals are applied to each product to make checking out even easier.

Vans deals women’s trainers

Get up-to 30% off Vans’ signature ‘Ward Sneaker.’

Vans Ward sneaker, was £55, now £30.10 – save £24.90!

Vans Ward Platform sneaker, was £57, now £34.76 – save £24.24

Vans deals Mens Trainers

Don’t miss out on the menswear deals and discounts this Amazon Prime Day!

Vans Filmore Decon sneakers, was £45, now £25.73

Vans Ward sneakers, was £55, now £32.70

Vans deals kids Trainers

Vans Ward unisex sneakers, was £35, now £22.29

These Vans deals are really great for stocking up on trainers for you, your partner and your family, as they’re not often reduced the rest of the year, so make sure you don’t miss out.