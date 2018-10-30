Valentine’s Day jewellery for somebody who needs to take a hint

And maybe that somebody is you. TREAT YO'SELF.

Ah, Valentine’s Day – one of the most stressful days of the year for those in a relationship. Besides trying to secure the best date night restaurant and reminding your partner what a dish you are by choosing the ideal Valentine’s Day outfit, choosing a Valentine’s Day gift is always a mission but hopefully there’s a bit of sparkle in your future.

Whether you’ve got your heart set on a romantic necklace, earrings that you can wear with everything or the big engagement ring, I’ve curated some standout jewellery below in case you (accidentally) send this article to your partner. There’s a wide price range below as well, catering to everybody from those ready to blow that Christmas bonus through to avid high street shoppers.

And to all the fellow single ladies and lads out there, there’s no better time than the day of love to treat yourself to bling. Don’t let everybody else hog all the fun. Check out our edit of the best Kate Spade jewellery here.

Valentine Rings

Sacet Belle Pink Amethyst Oval Ring

Belle Pink Amethyst Oval Ring, £215, Sacet

Asymmetrical jewellery has been making more of a statement these days and this pink amethyst ring from Sacet is a bold piece. Available in gold, rose gold and sterling silver, it’s a strong piece that’ll stack well with others.

Heart Pendant

Tiffany & Co Elsa Peretti Open Heart Pendant

Elsa Peretti Open Heart Pendant, £1175, Tiffany & Co

Tiffany & Co is a timeless Valentine’s Day stalwart and their new Elsa Peretti collection has dropped just in time for the occasion. We’ve got our eye on this rose gold heart pendant set with four round diamonds, it’s an understated piece that says volumes. Check out Tiffany and Co’s latest necklace collection on the Marie Claire Edit

Ruby Jewellery

Annoushka Ruby Vine Bracelet

Ruby Vine Bracelet, £1400, Annoushka

We’re getting serious ancient Roman vibes off this bracelet. With delicate vine-shaped rubies and a rose-cut diamond clasp, this 18ct gold bracelet is an utterly romantic piece that we’ll be reaching for again and again.

PANDORA Valentine’s Charms

This little heart charm is one of PANDORA’s best-selling pieces, as the little stone in the centre can be customised to the jewel of your birth month. Fittingly, the one above is a February amethyst – don’t get too excited though as the gems are synthetic.

Rose Gold Engagement Rings

Laurie Fleming Jewellery Selene Ring

Selene Ring, £2265, Laurie Fleming Jewellery

It doesn’t get dreamier than this. This rose gold stunner is set with white rose cut and round brilliant diamonds, which will definitely draw attention. We love the way that Laurie Fleming styles the ring with other minimal pals – head to their site for a master class in stacking rings.

Valentine’s Day Necklaces

Cartier Love 18ct Rose-Gold and Diamond Necklace

Cartier Love 18ct Rose-Gold and Diamond Necklace, £3750, Selfridges

Give the heart-shaped jewellery a rest and opt for a different take on Valentine’s Day jewellery with this interlinked rings necklace. Simple, understated yet utterly romantic, it’s a great first hint if a proposal’s on the horzion.

Chupi North Star necklace, £148

What could be more romantic than this gold pendant featuring the North Star? This way you can look at the sky and think of your love.

Valentine’s Day Bracelets

Xiao Wang Stardust Colour Diamond Cuff Bracelet

Stardust Colour Diamond Cuff Bracelet, £3724.55, Xiao Wang

This elegant handmade bracelet is true to the unexpected charm of Xiao Wang’s jewellery line. As part of the brand’s Stardust collection, it’s crafted from 18k gold and natural diamonds for that extra bit of sparkle.

Allison Bryan pink sapphire drop bracelet, £150

This delicate gold bracelet is just what you need to elevate a little black dress.

