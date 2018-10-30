Valentine’s Day jewellery for somebody who needs to take a hint

And maybe that somebody is you. TREAT YO'SELF.
Ah, Valentine’s Day – one of the most stressful days of the year for those in a relationship. Besides trying to secure the best date night restaurant and reminding your partner what a dish you are by choosing the ideal Valentine’s Day outfit, choosing a Valentine’s Day gift is always a mission but hopefully there’s a bit of sparkle in your future.
Whether you’ve got your heart set on a romantic necklace, earrings that you can wear with everything or the big engagement ring, I’ve curated some standout jewellery below in case you (accidentally) send this article to your partner. There’s a wide price range below as well, catering to everybody from those ready to blow that Christmas bonus through to avid high street shoppers.
And to all the fellow single ladies and lads out there, there’s no better time than the day of love to treat yourself to bling. Don’t let everybody else hog all the fun. Check out our edit of the best Kate Spade jewellery here.
Valentine Rings
Sacet Belle Pink Amethyst Oval Ring
Belle Pink Amethyst Oval Ring, £215, Sacet
Asymmetrical jewellery has been making more of a statement these days and this pink amethyst ring from Sacet is a bold piece. Available in gold, rose gold and sterling silver, it’s a strong piece that’ll stack well with others.
Heart Pendant
Tiffany & Co Elsa Peretti Open Heart Pendant
Elsa Peretti Open Heart Pendant, £1175, Tiffany & Co
Tiffany & Co is a timeless Valentine’s Day stalwart and their new Elsa Peretti collection has dropped just in time for the occasion. We’ve got our eye on this rose gold heart pendant set with four round diamonds, it’s an understated piece that says volumes. Check out Tiffany and Co’s latest necklace collection on the Marie Claire Edit
Ruby Jewellery
Ruby Vine Bracelet, £1400, Annoushka
We’re getting serious ancient Roman vibes off this bracelet. With delicate vine-shaped rubies and a rose-cut diamond clasp, this 18ct gold bracelet is an utterly romantic piece that we’ll be reaching for again and again.
PANDORA Valentine’s Charms
February Signature Heart Birthstone Charm, £35 at PANDORA
This little heart charm is one of PANDORA’s best-selling pieces, as the little stone in the centre can be customised to the jewel of your birth month. Fittingly, the one above is a February amethyst – don’t get too excited though as the gems are synthetic.
Rose Gold Engagement Rings
Laurie Fleming Jewellery Selene Ring
Selene Ring, £2265, Laurie Fleming Jewellery
It doesn’t get dreamier than this. This rose gold stunner is set with white rose cut and round brilliant diamonds, which will definitely draw attention. We love the way that Laurie Fleming styles the ring with other minimal pals – head to their site for a master class in stacking rings.
Valentine’s Day Necklaces
Cartier Love 18ct Rose-Gold and Diamond Necklace
Cartier Love 18ct Rose-Gold and Diamond Necklace, £3750, Selfridges
Give the heart-shaped jewellery a rest and opt for a different take on Valentine’s Day jewellery with this interlinked rings necklace. Simple, understated yet utterly romantic, it’s a great first hint if a proposal’s on the horzion.
Chupi North Star necklace, £148
What could be more romantic than this gold pendant featuring the North Star? This way you can look at the sky and think of your love.
Valentine’s Day Bracelets
Xiao Wang Stardust Colour Diamond Cuff Bracelet
Stardust Colour Diamond Cuff Bracelet, £3724.55, Xiao Wang
Latest Stories
This elegant handmade bracelet is true to the unexpected charm of Xiao Wang’s jewellery line. As part of the brand’s Stardust collection, it’s crafted from 18k gold and natural diamonds for that extra bit of sparkle.
Allison Bryan pink sapphire drop bracelet, £150
This delicate gold bracelet is just what you need to elevate a little black dress.
PANDORA Heart Swirls Choker, £90
We stan a heart shaped choker and this silver piece is doing wonders for us. Plus, it's not *too* expensive which is always a bonus.