It's back to slippers we go...

While the January sales tend to be awash with sequinned party dresses and accessories we no longer have occasion to wear, there’s one sale event we look forward to every year without fail: the UGG slippers sale.

And with tier 4 looking like it’s here for the long haul, the weather never not a bit grim, and any hope of soon heading back to the office slowly eking away, this year more than ever, we’re looking forward to grabbing a pair of the brand’s notoriously cosy slippers and boots in the sale.

While we’d once opted for the new year, new you optimism of spin classes, dry January and resolutions, this year we’re settling for new year, new loungewear. And that’s perfectly OK with us.

So without further ado, here are our top picks from the UGG slippers sale. (Your toasty feet can thank us later.)

The cosiest slippers in the UGG sale

Fluff Slide Slippers: were £70, now £62.99 (save £7.01) | UGG

If you need us, we’ll just be pattering around in these plush sheepskin sliders until it’s time to emerge from hibernation again. With a flexible moulded rubber outsole for durability, you can even wear these ones outside, weather permitting. View Deal

Pearle Slippers: were £75, now £66.99 (save £8.01) | UGG

Save almost £10 on these ultra-soft wool lined slip-ons. Lined with wool for optimum toastiness, like most of UGG’s durable slippers, these can be worn both outside for running errands, too. View Deal

Classic Mini Fluff Spill Seam Boot: was £150, now £104.99 (save £45.01) | UGG

These fluffy sheepskin boots are soft enough to be worn indoors with your working from home casuals, but are also durable (and comfortable) enough for winter walks. Did we mention they’re now over £45 off in the sale? View Deal

Essentials Mini II Leather Classic Boot: was £150, now £104.99 (save £45.01) | UGG

There’s a reason UGG’s classic boots are an enduring favourite: comfortable, cosy and lightweight, they’re the perfect outside shoe meets indoor slipper hybrid. Crafted from leather and fully lined with wool, these ones are just as cosy as their sheepskin counterparts. Get them for £45 off while you can. View Deal Fluff Mini Quilted Logo Boot: was £165, now £131.99 (save £33.01) | UGG

Fluffy on the outside, fluffy on the inside, these short quilted boots are doubly cosy – and they’re now just under £35 off. But be quick, because stocks are running low! View Deal

If you need us, we’ll just be polishing off the last of the Christmas crisps in our new loungewear until the days get longer.

Happy Boxing Day sale shopping!