The significance behind the Queen’s VE Day outfit

Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrated VE Day this weekend by sharing throwback pictures of the Queen, and then of course, the Queen herself addressed the nation in what was possibly her most emotional speech yet.

It marked 75 years since her beloved father King George IV spoke on the day victory was declared, and she ensured he was remembered throughout her address.

During her speech, she was surrounded by pictures of the late King, one of which was him in his uniform, and another showed the whole family on the balcony at Buckingham Palace on VE Day.

And just like she did with her Coronavirus address, the Queen wore significant pieces of jewellery.

This time she wore two Boucheron aquamarine and diamond brooches, which were a present from her parents for her 18th birthday in 1944.

They are of an art deco design and feature round, oval and baguette cut diamonds and aquamarines, and while she wore them as two separate pieces, they can be combined to curate the one statement brooch.

She wore three pearl necklaces too, one of which is thought to be a gift from her grandfather, King George V, which she loved so much that she had a similar one made, to wear with it.

The third necklace is said to be a gift from the Emir of Qatar.