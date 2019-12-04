As you all know, the Queen’s festive wardrobe is no laughing matter, and she can even have up to seven outfit changes a day during the festivities. What the royals wear on Christmas day is a huge deal, and that includes what the Queen wears during her speech.

In an extract from her book The Other Side of the Coin: The Queen, the Dresser and the Wardrobe, shared in Good Housekeeping, Angela Kelly reveals she gets in touch with the broadcasters of the speech a couple of weeks before filming.

‘Firstly, I ask what colours and decorations they’re planning to use for the scene and they’ll give me a detailed description, including which furniture will be featured and how the tree will be decorated. I then pick out a selection of outfits for The Queen based on the colours chosen for the setting,’ she adds.

Angela explains that whilst most things go, there are a couple of colours that the Queen won’t ever wear on camera.

‘Ultimately, I leave it up to the production team to decide on the final outfit as the camera crews and producers know what will work and what won’t: red, for example, is difficult to capture on camera, and in green, Her Majesty might disappear into the background, depending on the positioning of the tree,’ she says.

She will then run it past Her Majesty, who is often satisfied is she knows this will work best on TV. We can’t wait to see what she wears this year.