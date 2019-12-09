The Queen recently celebrated her 72nd wedding anniversary with Prince Philip, and it was a good excuse as any to look back on their big day (who doesn’t love a royal wedding), including her sentimental engagement ring.

We all know about the dress, which believe it or not was made in only three months, by Sir Norman Hartnell, who drew inspiration from Botticelli’s famous Primavera painting.

It featured a 15-foot silk tulle full court train, which was attached at the shoulders, embroidered with pearls, crystals and transparent applique tulle embroidery.

The satin was produced at Lullingstone Castle in Kent and woven by Warner & Sons, whilst the dress was made from duchesse satin, ordered from the firm of Wintherthur, near Dunfermline in Scotland.

Finally, it was decorated with crystals and 10,000 seed pearls, imported from the United States of America.

As for the jewellery, Her Majesty had to deal with a bit of an emergency on the big day, according to the Palace.

She wore a diamond fringe tiara which was lent to her, however the frame of the gem broke as the bridge was putting it on and it had to be quickly repaired. Luckily, everyone was none the wiser.

The Queen also wore two pearl necklaces, which were a gift from her father, King George VI, and had been left the the Crown by Queen Victoria. One is said to have belonged to Queen Anne, the last Stuart Queen, while the other was said to have belonged to Queen Caroline, the wife of King George II.