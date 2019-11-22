The sweet significance behind the ring Prince Philip gave to the Queen

You might have missed it, what with the royal PR disaster that was Prince Andrew‘s TV interview, but Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip quietly celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary this week.

As you know, the pair got married on 20 November 1947 at Westminster Abbey, just four months after getting engaged.

Due to rationing after WW2, the Queen had to use clothing ration coupons to pay for the fabrics used to create her wedding dress (fun fact: hundreds of people sent her coupons to help pay for her dress, however they were returned as royals aren’t allowed to accept gifts).

It was created in just three months by Sir Norman Hartnell, who drew inspiration from Botticelli’s famous Primavera painting.

As is tradition for royal brides, her wedding ring was made from a nugget of Welsh gold from the Clogau St David’s mine.

But her engagement ring as the most sentimental part of all. According to the Palace, the platinum and diamond engagement ring was made by the jewellers, Philip Antrobus, using diamonds from a tiara belonging to Philip’s mother, Princess Alice of Battenberg.

This way, he ensured he had a permanent link between his family and hers. So sweet.