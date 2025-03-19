The One: Celine's Camille bag embodies the sophisticated elegance of the house and is already an a-list favourite
Timeless simplicity
Jessica Bumpus
Under Hedi Slimane, Celine has given us all sorts of great bags - in fact that’s sort of how he made his entrance at the French fashion house, when Lady Gaga toted around a very ladylike bag from his first debut collection before it was even available back in 2018.
But it’s been all change at the Paris fashion house since it was announced in October 2024 that Slimane would depart and, as his replacement, Michael Rider would take over. Rider’s debut will take place in Paris on July 6.
In the meantime, the Paris brand has introduced the Camille bag, which is the latest addition to the 16 line - originally introduced by Slimane and named after Celine’s 16 Rue Vivienne Paris headquarters. Bags from the collection typically take inspiration from the lines of the 1960s Celine bag silhouettes.
The Camille 16 Soft bag has been made using refined calfskin leather and is noted for its soft touch and shiny finish. Its structured cut, which is trapeze-esque, one might observe, is borrowed from the 16 Soft Tote bag and, the brand says, embodies the sophisticated essence of Celine. It features the house’s gold-finish turn lock closure, which is shaped like a discreet jewel and a signature design detail among Celine’s 16 designs.
It cuts a neat silhouette, is clean and unfussy. But versatile through a short handle and the option of a longer adjustable handle. Two removable straps can be fixed and worn together or separately. For a bag that looks quite simple and refined, there are no end of options.
Which is likely why it’s found favour on the arms of Sydney Sweeny, Naomi Watts, Phoebe Dynevor and Reese Witherspoon, all of whom have been clocked wearing it out and about lately. Note: this celebrity favourite looks especially good with suiting. It’s very much the kind of bag you can take to work (because it looks serious) and then out in the evening (because it looks sophisticated). And, in tan, can likely get you through the spring and summer social calendar, too, without being some sort of dateable handbag trend. Part of its appeal also lies in the lack of overt logo or motif. Instead it is subtle.
Available in a medium size for the first season in black, tan and sand leather, there is also a smaller version in black, tan and rice leather, as well as natural python.
Credit: Special edition chair in zebra by Buchanan studio
Shop the Celine Camille bag:
