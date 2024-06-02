I'm planning my summer holidays around these designer pop-ups

If it's raining in London during the summer months, there is only one thing to do - book a holiday! Unsure of where to go? Well you're in luck, as it seems that wherever you are likely to go this summer, a luxury pop-up is to follow.

Amongst crystalline waters and white sand beaches, plenty of luxury brands have chosen the beach as their new playgrounds this summer. From Tommy Hilfiger's Mykonos oasis to Louis Vuitton's return to St. Tropez, brands have made the necessary travel plans to provide luxury dining, exclusive collections, and a vast array of options should your luggage (accidentally or not) go missing.

So, if you're looking for a reason to book that holiday, keep reading as we've rounded up the top summer designer pop-ups that you will not want to miss.

Louis Vuitton: St. Tropez

Making its return this season is Louis Vuitton's LV By the Pool. A unique collection that brings the desire for exotic travel into everyday life. Spanning across ready-to-wear bags, shoes, textiles, accessories, and more, the collection is rich with natural materials and vivid colours that will surely last you for many seasons to come. Available online and in their St. Tropez store, this is just one of two very exciting initiatives the brand will be reintroducing this year.

Recently opened this week, the luxury house will be welcoming guests to their pop-up restaurant for the second year in a row. With Michelin-starred chef Arnaud Donckele, and head of the Louis Vuitton café Maxime Frédéric at the helm, the pop-up restaurant will be open until October 8th. Bringing in classic motifs from LV By the Pool, from its elegant orange colour scheme and classic seating featuring the tiled monogram of the collection.

LV By the Pool has officially launched and is available at their pop-up at 48 Rue François Sibilli, whilst Arnaud Donckele & Maxime Frédéric at Louis Vuitton is just a stone's throw away at 53 Rue François Sibilli and will be open from May 25th to October 8th.

Jacquemus: St. Tropez

Looking for another incredible dining, shopping, and beach option in St. Tropez? Look no further than Jacquemus' takeover at La Renaissance café, temporary boutique, and its Indie Beach Club return.

Stocking its latest 'Les Sculptures' collection alongside exclusive designs for the pop-up, like its newest 'Le Tote Marcel' bag in navy or yellow with St. Tropez's classic signature stripes. Guests will also be able to experience iconic Jacquemus pieces and chic swimwear, which double up as the perfect accessories to savour a smooth coffee at La Renaissance café. With newly designed furniture and a new food and beverage menu, you can find us in St. Tropez for the foreseeable future, enjoying a fully Jacquemus-infused day out.

Jacquemus St. Tropez boutique will be open until 2025 at 3 Avenue Foche. The La Renaissance café takeover at 15 Traverse Des Lices will be open until 2025, and the Indie Beach takeover at Route de Bonne Terrasse will be open until October 2024.

Dior: Beverly Hills

Another triumphant return is Dior's Beverly Hills Hotel takeover. This time, the brand is celebrating its Dioriviera capsule collection with exclusive Beverly Hills designs and the most luxurious beachside resort-inspired touches, from bamboo decor to a fully decked-out Dior pool with the brand's bright coral pink Toile de Jouy print on beach chairs, umbrellas, and pillows.

Accompanying their takeover, the luxury house will also be hosting the Dior Spa experience, with a unique treatment program introducing Dior's California Glow facial, D-Tissue body massage, and plenty of lavish add-ons to ensure an extraordinary moment of well-being.

The Dioriviera Beverly Hills Hotel pop-up and spa are now open to visitors until September 2nd.

Tommy Hilfiger: Mykonos

For the ultimate quiet luxury break, Tommy Hilfiger has opened its doors to a unique pop-up amongst classic Mykonian buildings. Stocking Tommy Hilfiger's newest Spring 2024 collection spanning across menswear, womenswear, footwear, accessories, underwear, and swimwear, as well as their exclusive edit with Sofia Richie Grainge, there would certainly be no reason to fret if your luggage happens to get lost in transit.



With a serene aesthetic merging the brand's iconic red, white, and blue DNA with the city's traditional culture, this match was made in fashion heaven.

Tommy Hilfiger's Mykonos pop-up is now open at 4 Kouzi Georgouli Street.