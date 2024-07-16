Andrea's It-List: 6 timeless wardrobe staples that will last season after season
The below is from editor-in-chief Andrea Thompson's weekly newsletter, Andrea's It-List. Subscribe here.
How do you choose timeless wardrobe staples that will last season after season and still look on trend? It’s a topic that often comes up over on Marie Claire. As someone who is always short on time, my wardrobe is composed of a careful selection of basic building blocks I can rely on to feel pulled together whatever the day throws at me. From the perfect black trousers, work blazer, white T shirt or ballet flats to that high impact statement dress bag and shoe combo, my number one priority when investing in my latest purchase is that it will stand the test of time. Here are a few of my latest finds.
SHOP MY TOP PICKS
Nothing says classic summer dressing like a pair of tailored white trousers. These linen-mix high rise ones by Reiss are flattering and so versatile. I’m currently wearing mine with the matching blazer and wedge sandals for events or outside work with a simple black T and trainers. They're timelessly chic - I know I'll be wearing these summer after summer.
I love a t-shirt dress and this version is one of my most worn items. A great travel essential, it’s comfortable for flights, rolls up neatly in my case and is smart enough to wear for dinner with heels or to the office with a blazer. The white one has real ‘wow’ factor for summer too.
My shirt dresses are the easiest items in my wardrobe to wear for work accessorised by a simple leather belt. This one by Another Tomorrow is effortlessly stylish with its exaggerated sleeves and '50s-inspired skirt.
I never feel fully dressed without a pair of hoop earrings. If you’re looking for a classic pair that strikes the perfect balance between every day and occasionwear, you can't go wrong with these cute striped gemstones ones by Monica Vinader.
The clutch is definitely back for 2024 but for me it never really went away. The mere concept of a clutch might feel impractical, but I love an everyday version that fits my phone, wallet and essentials and means I can avoid heaving around a big handbag on my commute. This stylish croc effect one is beautifully crafted and comes with a comfy shoulder strap too.
If you’re hunting for a new pair of trainers to replace your Sambas, the fashion team have taken the leg work out for you and I’d have to agree that these are high up on my list. But I also swear by my beloved suede Isabel Marant sneakers which I wear with everything at weekends and can pair with a suit to the office too.
HIGHLIGHT OF THE WEEK
If it feels like your perfumes are not standing up to the summer heat right now you’re not alone. Even some of the most long-lasting perfumes out there will struggle to hold their fragrance once the temperatures rise. Why? It’s basic physics—heat causes fragrance to evaporate at a faster rate, resulting in the scent ‘fading’ more quickly. Thankfully our Executive Beauty Editor Shannon Lawlor has curated the ultimate expert approved list of scents that do hold up in the heat. Thankfully they include my favourite summer scent of choice right now Chanel’s No 5 L’Eau, which always seems to go the distance.
Andrea Thompson is Editor in Chief at Marie Claire UK and was named by We are the City as one of the UKs top 50 trailblazers for her work championing gender equality.
Andrea has worked as a senior journalist for a range of publications over her 20 year career including The Sunday Times, The Guardian, The Daily Mail, Channel 4, Glamour and Grazia. At Marie Claire UK, Andrea oversees content, strategy and campaigns across fashion, beauty and the brand's purpose pillars. Her weekly newsletter and column Andreas It List showcases her curated edit of the very best in fashion and beauty. Andrea is a keen advocate of women's empowerment, sustainability and diversity and is a regular speaker at events on these themes. She sits on the committee of the British Society of Magazine Editors where she acts as Vice Chair and looks after Diversity and Inclusion and regularly mentors young women from under represented communities trying to break into the media industry. Follow her on instagram at @andreacanwrite
