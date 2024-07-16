Andrea's It-List: 6 timeless wardrobe staples that will last season after season

The below is from editor-in-chief Andrea Thompson's weekly newsletter, Andrea's It-List. Subscribe here.

How do you choose timeless wardrobe staples that will last season after season and still look on trend? It’s a topic that often comes up over on Marie Claire. As someone who is always short on time, my wardrobe is composed of a careful selection of basic building blocks I can rely on to feel pulled together whatever the day throws at me. From the perfect black trousers , work blazer , white T shirt or ballet flats to that high impact statement dress bag and shoe combo, my number one priority when investing in my latest purchase is that it will stand the test of time. Here are a few of my latest finds.

HIGHLIGHT OF THE WEEK

If it feels like your perfumes are not standing up to the summer heat right now you’re not alone. Even some of the most long-lasting perfumes out there will struggle to hold their fragrance once the temperatures rise. Why? It’s basic physics—heat causes fragrance to evaporate at a faster rate, resulting in the scent ‘fading’ more quickly. Thankfully our Executive Beauty Editor Shannon Lawlor has curated the ultimate expert approved list of scents that do hold up in the heat. Thankfully they include my favourite summer scent of choice right now Chanel’s No 5 L’Eau, which always seems to go the distance.

(Image credit: Future)