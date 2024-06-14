Andrea's It-List: 6 business travel essentials you should be carrying
As someone who travels a fair bit for business, I’m used to packing smart with hand luggage only. But I’m visiting Paris for our Marie Claire International Editor’s conference which presents a specific set of challenges. What do you pack for a three-day trip when you start with 8 am breakfast meetings in chic Parisian hotels, go directly into a day of presentations and panels in packed conference rooms, and then follow with cocktail receptions and dinners with clients till late? I’m yet to decide on my outfits (more of which next week), but my holdall of basics is ready to go. The truth is, I always take the same selection of health, beauty and fashion accessories on every trip (I even keep a small toiletries bag packed with them ready to go under my bed). What do these items have in common? They’re my tried and tested arsenal to optimise sleep, hydrate my skin and make any outfit pop. Here are my favourites.
You can't beat a pair of classic loafers for comfort, practicality and style. These embellished ones by Tods are just that extra bit special. With smooth leather and a distinctive gold chain, they’re the most versatile work shoe I own. Style them with cropped trousers or jeans, a T-shirt and blazer for the office or with your favourite midi dress for the evening.
Who doesn't love a hard-working blazer you can throw on to quickly sharpen your silouhette before you get up on stage to present or dash to a meeting? I will be travelling with this slightly oversized boxy Aligne version in white and this black tailored one, which works perfectly with my shirt dresses by day and a black cocktail dress for dinner.
I always travel with my favourite hoop earrings. Designed in collaboration with celebrity stylist Kate Young, these hand-polished gold ones with black onyx by Monica Vinader are a bold statement for meetings and are so elegant they always get me compliments at evening events too.
I am yet to find a better serum than this Estee Lauder advanced night repair which I've relied on for years and works wonders to transform dull skin overnight. My other beauty essential is this Aromatherapy Associates oil - a luxurious treat I always relish in hotel baths after a long day, while this lightweight Victoria Beckham priming moisturiser gives tired skin a radiant glow.
My friends are tired of me extolling the virtues of my favourite supplement Unplug. It combines high-strength magnesium, zinc and a host of other calming ingredients including Ashwagandha, which have radically improved my sleep and help me wake up feeling genuinely refreshed. Together with these handy Vitamin C sachets and my hydration salts they combat hours spent in air-conditioned offices or late nights in Parisian restaurants so I still feel energised.
As someone who hates ironing, I've spent a small fortune on ironing services in my time. But this handheld steamer has been a great investment, especially on business trips or during fashion week. It's light, easy to use and doesn't drip water like so many others and also folds up super small to fit in my hand luggage.
Highlight of the Week
This week there's been lots of talk about investment bags over on Marie Claire. If chosen wisely and cared for over time, the designer handbag is that key piece in your wardrobe that will never date and you may even get to pass on to the next generation. The iconic Gucci Jackie is just such a gem, which is why we landed on it for this month's The One. First issued in 1961, this bag takes its name from First Lady Jackie Kennedy, who carried the bag so many times using it to shield herself from the paparazzi, that it was eventually renamed after her. The timeless design is a testament to the bag’s enduring appeal. It has been a fashion mainstay for decades and is a favourite with Zoe Saldana, Dua Lipa, Jodie Turner-Smith, Jessica Chastain and Jodie Comer. The latest incarnation by Gucci's creative director, Sabato De Sarno, features a metal clip closure and high gloss finish, with an evening version which showcases a cute chain strap. We're loving the Oxblood, which is an instant classic.
