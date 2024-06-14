Andrea's It-List: 6 business travel essentials you should be carrying

The below is from editor-in-chief Andrea Thompson's weekly newsletter, Andrea's It-List. Subscribe here.

As someone who travels a fair bit for business, I’m used to packing smart with hand luggage only. But I’m visiting Paris for our Marie Claire International Editor’s conference which presents a specific set of challenges. What do you pack for a three-day trip when you start with 8 am breakfast meetings in chic Parisian hotels, go directly into a day of presentations and panels in packed conference rooms, and then follow with cocktail receptions and dinners with clients till late? I’m yet to decide on my outfits (more of which next week), but my holdall of basics is ready to go. The truth is, I always take the same selection of health, beauty and fashion accessories on every trip (I even keep a small toiletries bag packed with them ready to go under my bed). What do these items have in common? They’re my tried and tested arsenal to optimise sleep, hydrate my skin and make any outfit pop. Here are my favourites.

SHOP MY TOP PICKS

Highlight of the Week

Gucci Jackie Medium Shoulder Bag £2,750 at Gucci

This week there's been lots of talk about investment bags over on Marie Claire. If chosen wisely and cared for over time, the designer handbag is that key piece in your wardrobe that will never date and you may even get to pass on to the next generation. The iconic Gucci Jackie is just such a gem, which is why we landed on it for this month's The One . First issued in 1961, this bag takes its name from First Lady Jackie Kennedy, who carried the bag so many times using it to shield herself from the paparazzi, that it was eventually renamed after her. The timeless design is a testament to the bag’s enduring appeal. It has been a fashion mainstay for decades and is a favourite with Zoe Saldana, Dua Lipa, Jodie Turner-Smith, Jessica Chastain and Jodie Comer. The latest incarnation by Gucci's creative director, Sabato De Sarno, features a metal clip closure and high gloss finish, with an evening version which showcases a cute chain strap. We're loving the Oxblood, which is an instant classic.

(Image credit: Future)