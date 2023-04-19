Soft girl make-up is trending again—here's how to get the look

If you haven't heard of the soft girl make-up trend (opens in new tab), then you're going to want to read this. Much like the cold girl make-up trend, we saw this ultra feminine make-up look take off last year, and it's back and better than ever.

What is soft girl make-up?

If you're wondering what this trend is, we like to think of it as a girly take on a natural make-up look, defined by glowy skin, pink blusher and glossy pink lips. Winged eyeliner is also a key feature, with a light coating of mascara on the lashes.

If you're not blessed with natural freckles, you can even add fake freckles for the finishing touch. It's easy to recreate, doesn't require a whole heap of products and is perfect for every day. We're sold.

We've seen make-up artists and beauty influencers recreating this look on social media, with the hashtag #softgirlmakeup racking up a casual 18.1 million views and counting on TikTok.

If you don't fancy scrolling through hundreds of videos, not to fear, as we've put together a handy guide on how to recreate the look this summer. Keep on scrolling for everything you need to know.

Soft girl skin

First things first, make sure you've got a glowy base. There are lots of ways to achieve this. You can either use one of the best dewy foundations (opens in new tab), or my personal favourite, an illuminating primer.

(opens in new tab) Laura Mercier Pure Canvas Primer Illuminating £35.50 at Cult Beauty (opens in new tab) Apply this primer before foundation for a radiant base that will help your make-up last all day.

Soft girl eyeshadow

Eyeshadow isn't essential for this look, but if you would like to wear it, opt for something with a soft pink hue. To take it up a notch, why not add a bit of shimmer?

(opens in new tab) Charlotte Tilbury Eyes to Mesmerise in Rose Gold £26 at Charlotte Tilbury (opens in new tab) This cream eyeshadow comes in the most stunning rose gold shade with a striking metallic finish. Apply with your fingers for a natural look.

Soft girl liner

Winged eyeliner is essential. If you want more of a subtle look, I recommend using your favourite brown eyeshadow and blending it out into a wing with an angled brush. However, if you want more of a statement look, you can't go wrong with a black liquid eyeliner pen.

(opens in new tab) KVD Beauty Tattoo Liner £20.90 at Sephora (opens in new tab) This is, hands down, the best liquid eyeliner I have ever used. The ultra-precise brush tip makes it easy to apply, and once it's on, it's not going anywhere.

Soft girl blusher

For the finishing touch to the skin, opt for a shimmery pink blush. You can either use a liquid or powder formulation, depending on what you prefer.

(opens in new tab) Bobbi Brown Shimmer Brick Compact - Rose £39.50 at Lookfantastic (opens in new tab) Ok, so this isn't technically a blush, but in my opinion it's perfect for this kind of make-up look. The shimmery powder adds a subtle hint of pink, and you can skip highlighter all together with this one.

Soft girl freckles

Although this isn't an essential part, if you do want to experiment with freckles, lots of brands have brought out freckle tints to help achieve a natural finish. Simply dot the product along the areas where the sun would naturally hit, such as your cheekbones and nose.

Soft girl lips

No soft girl make-up look is complete without a glossy pink lip. You can also add a darker lip liner for more definition, but the great thing about this make-up look is that you can tailor it to suit you.