Zara has recreated this iconic SATC dress

Loved it or loathed it, And Just Like That made us at least appreciate the gorgeous fashion we’ve come to appreciate from Carrie and her friends, be it from the early seasons of SATC (Carrie’s Versace dress) to the latest episodes (Carrie’s date dress).

If I was to rank every outfit ever worn by Bradshaw, then the Dior newspaper dress would be amongst the top 10. You know the one, the slinky cowl neck number she wears in Season 3 Episode 17, ‘What Goes Around Comes Around‘, to ambush Natasha at lunch so she can apologise for having an affair with Big and ruining her marriage – yes, Carrie is the worst.

The dress was designed by John Galliano for Dior, and was part of the autumn/winter 2000/2001 collection.

It featured headlines inspired by newspapers, as well as images of the designer himself. In the show, Carrie teamed it with a pair of sky high Christian Louboutin heels.

If you loved the dress as much as I did, you’ll be pleased to hear you don’t have to delve into the Dior archives to copy the style, since good old Zara has done the hard work for you.

The high street brand has just brought out its own iteration of the dress, and it’ll only set you back £29.99.

Theirs is a mini with long sleeves, featuring an asymmetric neckline, and will looks amazing worn with chunky boots or slinky heels, a la Bradshaw.