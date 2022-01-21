The story behind Carrie’s iconic Versace dress on And Just Like That

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

I’m trying very hard, but unfortunately I’m still not convinced by And Just Like That, and the latest episode is no exception.

One thing I did love about it (mild spoiler alert) is seeing some of Carrie Bradshaw’s most iconic outfits from Sex And The City, as she sorts through them with Lily so she can archive them.

My favourite by far is the ‘mille feuille’ dress which she first wore in Paris in the show’s finale, waiting for Alexandr Petrovsky to take her out to dinner but falling asleep in it when he came back too late.

In AJLT, Carrie shows it off to her new friend Seema, telling her, ‘Do you want to see something amazing? I don’t want to brag, but it is my pride and joy.’

She adds, ‘It’s Versace. I’ve only worn her twice. Once in Paris. And once here, just for fun. I sat at that window and ate a whole thing of Jiffy Pop.’

It was sourced by the show’s original costume designer, Patricia Fields (now busy working on Emily in Paris), and it reminded her of a doily gown.

‘Some people make these crocheted doily gowns that they put on dolls and it goes over a toilet paper roll. They crochet this gown for a doll and the gown is really big, and then you just put the doll over the toilet paper roll and it sits in their bathroom. I always found that hysterical. That’s what that gown meant to me,’ she told Entertainment Weekly.

‘That gown is huge. I set that gown over the bed, and it literally covered the bed. It was the perfect princess moment,’ she added.

The perfect gown indeed.