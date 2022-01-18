You can buy Carrie Bradshaw’s exact date dress for less than £200

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

There’s no denying how divisive And Just Like That has been. Some fans of the original show have condemned it for the poor portrayal of some of their beloved characters (hello Samantha) and for stepping away from the fun sex and cocktails format we’ve all come to love. Others are lauding it for their raw and realistic portrayal of women in their 50s, post-pandemic.

Love it or hate it, one thing everyone can agree on is how fabulous the fashion is. Behind the show’s looks are Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago, who worked with SATC’s original costume designer, Patricia Fields. They’ve managed to create fun and modern looks while staying true to the individual style of Miranda, Charlotte and Carrie.

Once such look is the fitted one-shoulder dress that Carrie wore (spoiler alert) on her first date since the death of the love of her life, Big.

It is by Norma Kamali, known for iconic designs such as the red swimsuit Farrah Fawcett wore in that famous pin-up poster in 1976.

For a designer item, it’s surprisingly affordable too, coming in at £164 for the beige and mauve versions, though the red is slightly more expensive at £215. It has a bodysuit lining too so you know it’ll stay put all day.

Carrie wore hers with her metallic sandals and an oversized satin blazer, and she looks so chic, I can’t recommend a more stylish look. Sadly the powder blue version she wore has sold out, but I’m loving the other shades. The nude especially reminds me of her iconic naked dress.