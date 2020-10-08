Public service announcement: Zara is re-issuing its iconic styles from the past decades

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Stop everything you’re doing, because I have an announcement to make. Remember all those popular Zara items you missed out on over the years? Well you’ve now been given a second chance to buy them.

That’s right, the high street giant has decided to bring backs its 14 most iconic pieces from 1996 to 2012, and they’re available to shop from today.

They’re not exactly the same, as they have been re-imagined with a modern take to assure the longevity of the aesthetic in your wardrobe.

Zara explains, ‘Reviving Zara campaigns of the last decades, the collection features re-edited garments from past seasons that are showcased through a selection of campaign images, giving them an updated look.’

SHOP THE ZARA ARCHIVE NOW

The campaign images from the 90s and early 00s were shot on greats such as Amber Valletta and Kate Moss, which makes us want to invest in the clothing even more.

And speaking of clothing, you’ve got plenty of timeless styles to pick from, including a floor-length black wool blend t-shirt dress, heeled boots with square toe, a classic white shirt and black suit as well as a midi-length camel coat.

Basically all items you’ll be able to wear now and in ten or twenty years’ time. Shop them now or regret them later..