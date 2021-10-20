Where to buy Kate Middleton’s killer red outfit

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Much like the Queen, Kate Middleton is partial to a colourful outfit, and yesterday was no exception. The Duchess of Cambridge, hot off her appearance at the Eartshot Prize Awards, attended an event hosted by the Forward Trust in London.

She delivered a keynote speech to launch the charity’s ‘Taking Action on Addiction’ campaign, which will work to improve awareness and understanding of addiction, its causes and scale in society to enable more people to ask for and receive help.

The royal stood out from the crowd in a chic red rollneck jumper by Ralph Lauren, which perfectly matched her pleated skirt by Christopher Kane. The latter is from the designer’s AW20 collection and does come with a detachable crystal chain which Kate has opted to remove.

As for her accessories, Kate kept things muted, with tan leather court shoes and a matching handbag by designer label deMellier.

She wore her long locks in waves around her shoulders, and kept her jewellery to a minimum, wearing discreet hoop earrings as well as her engagement and wedding rings.

Should you wish to emulate her look, you’ll need a healthy budget, but if you’ve already crossed that hurdle, you’ll be pleased to hear the items are still available to buy now.