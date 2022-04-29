The Uniqlo x Marni collab is all I want right now

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

There are so many fashion collaborations happening these days that it’s hard to get too excited about them, however the Uniqlo x Marni collection is well worth taking notice of.

So it’s time to pop a note in your diary for the 19th May, because that’s when it launches, and it’s going to sell out fast. Who wouldn’t want an Italian designer piece at a high street price?

As we’ve come to expect from Marni, this collaboration is full of playful prints and clashing colours, while Uniqlo brings its expertise to the mix with smart designs and technical fabrics.

This translates into exclusive warm graphic prints created especially, monochromes and patterns, and a twist provided by relaxed silhouettes and bold balloon volume updates staples for everyday use.

Standout styles include the dynamic cocoon silhouette BLOCKTECH coat, and a pyjama set with a drape that seems to flow, both of which are unisex. For women, I love the balloon skirt, which features diagonal pleating for a voluminous and can be matched with a sleeveless blouse in the same colour palette for a coordinated look.

In the menswear section, I’ll be stealing the tailored jacket and gingham shirt.

Francesco Risso, Creative Director at MARNI, said, ‘I’ve been hugely excited about this collaboration since the start. Throughout the whole process we have always championed Uniqlo’s ethos and the integrity that lies behind the brand’s vision, giving our interpretation of Uniqlo’s LifeWear through a slightly out-of-the-box proposition that combines impeccably crafted clothes with MARNI’s offbeat and life-embracing spirit. I really hope that wearers feel good, that they feel themselves, that they feel free.’

Prices start at just £12.90 for a pair of socks, while the aforementioned skirt will be priced at £59.90. It launches on 19th May.