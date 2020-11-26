Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

In case you missed it, tomorrow is Black Friday, but there’s no need to set your alarm clocks, because all the best deals have started already, including the UGG Black Friday sale.

Oh, and you might also be interested in picking up some cheap Diptyque candles, ghd hair straighteners or Kate Middleton’s New Balance trainers while you’re at it. But I digress, you’re here for some fantastic UGG deals and by golly are you going to get them.

Do UGG do Black Friday?

Yes, and the sale has started, offering 20% off loads of styles, including slippers and its classic short boots. While that doesn’t sound like as huge a discount as say the Zara Black Friday 40% off sale, it’s actually pretty good. It’s quite rare to be able to get discounts on UGG’s classic range, so now’s the time to stock up. The sale is likely to end on Cyber Monday, which is Monday 30th November 2020.

How can I get discounts on UGGs?

It’s actually pretty easy to get the discounts in the Black Friday sale as prices are marked down already, so just add the item to your basket and head straight to the checkout. Here’s what’s worth buying.

That’s my own Christmas sorted as well as the rest of my family.

Priceless.