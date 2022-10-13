7 easy Halloween costumes inspired by your favourite TV shows

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Not a pumpkin costume in sight.

I don’t know about you, but I always leave my Halloween costume to the very last minute. By the time I make it to the shops, all I’m left with is devil ears or a pumpkin hat, neither of which I wish to wear.

This year, I’ve decided to think outside the box and turn to my favourite TV shows for inspiration. Turns out, these outfits are a lot easier to recreate than you’d think, and are perfect for any Halloween parties you’ve got coming up.

Keep on scrolling for my favourite TV-inspired Halloween costume ideas, and for more inspiration, don’t forget to check out our guide on how to create a Halloween costume with clothes that you already own.

The best Halloween costume ideas 2022, inspired by your favourite TV shows:

1. Bridgerton

Who doesn’t love a bit of Bridgerton? It is one of my favourite TV shows, and I can’t get enough of the costumes. All you need to recreate the look is a floral dress and satin gloves. Oh, and if you have a tiara lying around I highly recommend adding that too.

2. Emily in Paris

With Season 3 of Emily in Paris set to be hitting our screens any day now, it only seems right to recreate one of Emily’s iconic looks this Halloween. I’ve been lusting over this red heart dress for a while, so I’ll happily take any excuse to wear it out with friends.

Urban Revivo Cut Out Midi Dress in Red Heart Print, £45.99 | ASOS

This heart print dress features a plunge neck, with puff sleeves and a zip-back fastening.

Satin Tie Court Shoe, was £199 now £159.20 | Karen Millen

Pair with these stunning satin heels to complete the look. Punctuating the sumptuous silhouette is a slender stiletto heel that I know Emily would love.

3. Stranger Things

If, like me, you’ve got a Stranger Things shaped hole in your heart, then join me in dressing up as one of my favourite characters from the show. Millie Bobby Brown’s looks are so simple to recreate, as shown below. All I need now is a fringe…

4. Gossip Girl

When I think of Gossip Girl, I always think of Blair Waldorf’s headband and blazer duo. In fact, both of these trends are set to be huge this autumn, so if you’re looking for a trendy Halloween costume, this is the one for you.

5. And Just Like That

If you’ve been keeping up with our gallery of the best costumes from Season 2 of And Just Like That, then you’ll know all about Carrie’s grey boiler suit. Although the iconic JW Anderson pigeon-shaped clutch bag might be hard to recreate, the rest of the outfit is easy.

French Connection Airietta Jumpsuit, was £120 now £84 | John Lewis

Framed with a flattering v-neck and short sleeves, this jumpsuit from French Connection falls to a straight leg silhouette.

6. Squid Game

Remember Squid Game? The show was Netflix’s biggest hit, and it’s not hard to see why. If you’ve watched it, then you know all about the blue tracksuits that the contestants have to wear. I’ve found a super similar version, but I recommend sticking a number on the front of the top for the full effect.

Adicolor Classics Firebird Primeblue Track Top, £55 | Adidas

Pair this top with the matching bottoms for an easy Halloween look that everyone will love.

Adicolor Classics Firebird Primeblue Tracksuit Bottoms, £45 | Adidas

Style the bottoms with any white trainers that you have, just like they wore on the show.

7. Inventing Anna

If you’ve not seen Inventing Anna yet, then what have you been doing? If you want to recreate the look, all you need is a statement pair of oversized sunglasses and a smart boucle blazer. Luckily I’ve found the perfect one.

Lipsy Cropped Boucle Blazer, £68 | Next

This cropped boucle blazer features a white trim and gold buttons, giving it that luxe feel.