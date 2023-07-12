There's 22% off this Drowsy Sleep Mask for Prime Day (which is priceless considering how much it's transformed my sleep)

This Amazon Prime Day, I'll be treating myself to a better night's sleep by investing in the newest shade of the Drowsy Silk Sleep Mask, which is on sale for £53.82 from £69 (that's 22% off).

As a big fan of the brand, I know it's pretty rare the masks are discounted due to their unwavering popularity. When it comes to the best sleep masks, Drowsy's offering is the most enviable. With a wide range of sumptuous colours crafted from pure Mulberry silk and cloud-like padding that feels light as a feather on tired eyes, Drowsy has managed to eclipse all other sleep masks with its winning formula.

The Drowsy Silk Sleep Mask also has a legion of celebrity fans, with Vogue Williams saying of the product, "This sleep mask is like someone is hugging your face, I cannot describe how amazing it is."

The mask offers a total-blackout sleep experience, with squishy padding that wraps around the head, meaning there's an element of noise blockage too as you drift off. Due to its seamless design, the mask is super comfy and feels weightless against the skin—a big plus if you're trying to sleep during transit on a plane or coach. It's been a real lifesaver for me during those testing long-haul moments.

Another added bonus is that the mask is made from 22 momme pure Mulberry silk, which contains amino acids that could help to reduce ageing (at least that's what the brand promises). We know for sure that silk is kinder to our hair and skin than rougher materials, meaning you can rest easy that the fabric won't do any damage (take a look at our round-up of the best silk pillowcases if you want to go the extra mile with this).

Drowsy Silk Sleep Mask, was £69 now £53.82 | Amazon Embrace the benefits of sleeping surrounded by silk with this luxurious Drowsy sleep mask, crafted from pure Mulberry silk with squish padding and a wrap-around design for a complete blackout experience.

Right now you can pick up Drowsy's latest shade—a luxurious deep Midnight Blue—for £53.82 reduced from £69. This Prime Day deal is expected to end promptly at midnight tonight, while stocks last.

Amazon Prime Day has seen some hefty discounts on big brands over the two-day event, which kicked off yesterday. As well as brilliant Prime Day beauty deals and perfume deals, there have been some unexpectedly good Prime Day fashion bargains.

If you're a fan of silk sleep masks, but don't want to splurge out quite so much on a Drowsy, even with the discount, we've got you. There are some other brilliant sleep mask bargains online today, so you can sample the effects for yourself for less.

Affordable silk sleep masks