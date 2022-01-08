The ultimate grooming & style guide for your man this Valentine’s Day

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Words by Ajay Teli

The annual day of romance is looming and if you have a man in your life, be that your husband, boyfriend, father or friend be sure that they are on their A-game on the big V Day.

We’re slowly stepping out of the pandemic and there is no longer an excuse not to look your best, especially as date nights will be in full force. Restaurants and hotels are already fully booked and we’ve heard that old school romance could be making a comeback.

So, if you’re wanting your man to look their best make sure they’re prepared with the latest grooming and style accessories to really woo you on Valentine’s Day. Furthermore, if you want to really impress them, see this as the perfect gift guide too – you’ll have a gift that we benefit you as much as it will him.

Now, throw on that outfit, check the hair and for that final flourish, get those cool shades on (if you’re out for the day), suave is the name of this game and you can finish the look off with a pair of Gucci acetate frame shiny black sunglasses (£158, coggles.com), now it’s all down to the charm offensive. Good luck!