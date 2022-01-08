The ultimate grooming & style guide for your man this Valentine’s Day

Words by Ajay Teli
The annual day of romance is looming and if you have a man in your life, be that your husband, boyfriend, father or friend be sure that they are on their A-game on the big V Day.
We’re slowly stepping out of the pandemic and there is no longer an excuse not to look your best, especially as date nights will be in full force. Restaurants and hotels are already fully booked and we’ve heard that old school romance could be making a comeback.
So, if you’re wanting your man to look their best make sure they’re prepared with the latest grooming and style accessories to really woo you on Valentine’s Day. Furthermore, if you want to really impress them, see this as the perfect gift guide too – you’ll have a gift that we benefit you as much as it will him.
Now, throw on that outfit, check the hair and for that final flourish, get those cool shades on (if you’re out for the day), suave is the name of this game and you can finish the look off with a pair of Gucci acetate frame shiny black sunglasses (£158, coggles.com), now it’s all down to the charm offensive. Good luck!
Belmish + Age Cleanser | £40 | skinceuticals.co.uk
Our skin is exposed to so many elements and is prone to breakouts, especially wearing a face mask and if you’re surrounded by the office air con it can also dry out and flake. The Blemish + Age cleanser helps decongest and refine the pores, helping to minimise blemishes and giving a brighter look, ideal for looking fresh on date night. Its clever combination of ingredients also removes excess oil and accelerates the skin to exfoliate, helping to smoothen any imperfections.
FOREO LUNA 3 Men |£169 | foreo.com
For the ultimate stubble or beard cleanse, the two in one, stylishly designed grooming accessory, LUNA 3 Men, by FOREO, uses its clever firm, gentle and very hygienic silicone brushes to remove 99.9% of dirt, oil and grime off your skin and any facial hair in one minute. The unique pulsations help to reduce breakouts and ingrown hairs, which any man would want to avoid. What’s smart is this grooming gadget when flipped over offers a refreshing firming facial massage, boosting the blood circulation for the ultimate glow.
Dr Hauschka Clarifying Clay Mask |£25 | drhauscka.co.uk
Once you’ve cleansed the face, this refreshing mask will help to energise and protect the skin leaving it clear and bright. This comes in a powder form, so take a teaspoon full and mix with some water to create a paste and apply it evenly to the face (read the instructions provided). The Claryfying Clay Mask deeply cleanses and invigorates the skin helping to minimise any large pores. Use once a week for the best results.
Rose Quartz Gua Sha & Facial Roller Set | £35 | youngldn.com
This carefully designed rose quartz set is comprised of two essential skincare tools, which complement each other perfectly. Brilliant for eliminating signs of stress, Young LDN’s facial roller improves skin elasticity and relieves facial tension. When used in conjunction with the Gua Sha, the crystal healing properties can help to boost lymphatic drainage and smooth fine lines and wrinkles, ideal for looking radiant and helping to relax too.
Hydrating Elixir | £85 |kivuskincare.com
Who says snails aren’t romantic? Well, if they help your skin feel hydrated its worth a shot. The Hydrating Elixir, from Kivu Skincare, creates a fresh and log-lasting glow that won’t be cloggy or feel heavy on the skin. It’s also revitalising and will keep the skin soft, given its main ingredient is snail secretion.
Sonic XP Toothbrush | £74.99 | polishedlondon.com
Make sure that fresh breath and clean teeth are the top of the agenda before there are any whisperings of sweet nothings. This very chic and cool designed electric toothbrush has been built for sensitive teeth and gums. It offers the ultimate brushing experience with five modes to clean, whiten, sensitive, gum care and deep clean. It is powered by patented twin engineering motors with magnetic levitation technology and comes in a sleek black or cool white, though the black is far cooler.
HooHa Cosmic Incense | £45 | hooha.co.uk
Smells are incredibly important – they create lasting memories and can also leave an impression, a good one if you get it right. UK niche fragrance subscription service HOOHAA, has introduced its latest Edition Series, Cosmic Incense, a unique and exclusive fragrance by Harry Sherwood, to the mix. It offers gentle scents of raspberry, pink pepper, delicate sugarplum combined with patchouli and sandalwood in a swirl of olibanum and elemi, proving a subtle richness, brightness and depth.
Zi Cao Rum Chun Gao Moisturising Lip Balm | £9.50 | dermatology-m.com
If puckering up for a good night smooch is in the plan, then some decent lip balm maybe required. The Zi Cao Rum Chun Gao Moisturising Lip Balm has a special formula, which helps to calm and soothe dry lip. It’s also long-lasting so will protect from the elements when you’re out and about.
Reverence Aromatique Hand Balm | £21 | Aesop.com
Holding someone’s hand can be very romantic, however rub on some non-greasy skin-softening hand balm from Aesop, to make those hands soft and hydrated. Not only will they be left feeling soft, they will smell handsomely woody with hints of bergamot rind and vetiver.
The Batchel 15” | £210 | cambridgesatchel.com
Guys tend to carry their phone, wallet and keys in their pockets and that’s not always a good look. The one style accessory that’s essential is a small enough bag that looks smart, but big enough that fits in all these essentials. This Valentine’s Day let that man in your life show off his look with this Oxblood Batchel, that has a great strap to wear around the body. It’s compact enough to hold the lip balm, hand-cream and scent, but more importantly to hide that gift he’ll be sharing on his date, but only if gets this suave bag first.