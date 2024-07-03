New Look’s stylish summer collection is a game changer - these 17 pieces will create the ultimate capsule wardrobe
Affordable and chic
When it comes to shopping on the high street, I understand that deciding where to go can be a little overwhelming. This is especially true when looking for stylish, every day pieces that I can add to my summer capsule wardrobe, which is why I often find myself sticking to a single retailer. As a shopping expert, I appreciate a brand that can cater to all my fashion needs, saving me from the hassle of visiting multiple shops.
New Look’s summer collection offers true wardrobe heroes for those who, like me, are less than prepared for the unexpected weather a British summer can throw our way. When it comes down to it, the drama is in the details and the brand has massively stepped up its game, curating a variety of sleek pieces at an affordable price point, which feel as elevated as they look.
With this collection, the brand aims to create timeless pieces that will seamlessly take you from the office to after-work drinks and even a weekend-long festival - without much thought. Personally, I’m particularly impressed with it's matching tailored sets, which include blazers, waistcoats, and shorts, which come in stylish prints and patterns that are equally as fresh as they are chic.
New Look has nailed creating classic pieces that stand the test of time and solve the age-old dilemma of having ‘nothing to wear’, no matter the occasion or season.
Additionally, for those looking to shop online, the brand also has in-depth product descriptions that range from fabric specifications to design details and information on sizing, all of which have helped me make sure I aced my size from the first try.
We've compiled our expert edit of the top pieces buy now and wear all summer long...
Shop the collection
This pinstripe blazer is under £50 and such a versatile piece. The simple straight-cut comes with a slight oversized fit, meaning no sizing up is required if that’s the look you want to achieve.
These wide-leg trousers are the perfect summer workwear staple. Dress them up with a matching waistcoat and flats for a sleek daytime look.
I instantly recognised this maxi dress from plenty of TikToks making their way through my ‘For You’ page. Featuring the perfect summer holiday print, this lightweight dress is an instant add to cart.
From its lustrous embroidered detailing to its comfortable boxy fit, this cotton top will keep you looking stylish and feeling breezy all summer long.
Featuring the same embroidered detailing as the shirt above, these matching trousers lend a detailed touch to a classic cotton trouser style.
This classic wardrobe piece is a favourite amongst the fashion set for casual days out teamed with a midi skirt and sandals.
A printed mini-dress is the most hard-working summer staple in my wardrobe. Completely matching the previous top, this printed dress could be swiftly layered under it's matching shirt for a more statement look, or simply styled on its own with a pair of red flats.
Feel like you have nothing to wear? Then a pinstripe waistcoat and matching bottoms is about to become the hardest working outfit in your wardrobe. This off-white linen waistcoat has a classic structured silhouette and is strategically cut above the belly button to match with high-waisted jeans or its matching shorts. The choice is yours.
Speaking of the matching shorts, they’re incredible, right? Effortlessly tailored for a flattering above-the-knee cut, I’m mentally styling them with a crisp white T-shirt and my favourite mules.
You heard it here first - crochet is not just for the beach. We're especially partial to layering a crochet top over a satin camisole and denim shorts - perfect for festival season or a picnic with friends.
This is by far one of my favourite New Look pieces. The sleek halter neck and lower-back tie lend a simple yet elevated look to any outfit.
Another one of my ultra-favourite pieces, this metallic mesh top, is straight out of Kate Moss’ Glastonbury wardrobe. Pair it with its matching skirt and chunky boots for a flawless 90s look.
Dressing up for date night? Getting some breakfast before heading to the pool? This skirt has you covered.
Here at MC HQ, we’re big fans of a tropical print for the warmer weather. This shirt is a great piece to layer over matching shorts on holiday or with tailored trousers in the city.
Jorts are by far my favourite summer staple this season. The longer length is super flattering and easier to style in the city. This pair comes in a classic mid-wash look great styled with an oversized shirt and blazer.
This single-breasted blazer is a no-brainer when it comes to summer staples. Dress it up under trousers for the office or layer over a dress at a wedding.
You can't go wrong with a simple pair of linen trousers. The slightly a-line shape helps elongate the legs are incredibly flattering on most body shapes. Pair with the matching waistcoat and blazer for an anti-bride look under £150 or pair with a linen shirt for a chic summertime look.
Sofia Piza is the Fashion Writer at Marie Claire UK.
Sofia Piza is a Fashion Writer with experience working across runway trends, shopping picks, creative production, and celebrity fashion news. Born in Mexico and raised in five countries, Sofia decided to settle in London after spending four years at the London College of Fashion, studying Fashion Journalism. When she's not sourcing inspiration from social media, you will most certainly find Sofia anywhere from a local vintage market to busy central London streets people watching - the possibilities are endless.
