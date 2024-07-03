New Look’s stylish summer collection is a game changer - these 17 pieces will create the ultimate capsule wardrobe

When it comes to shopping on the high street, I understand that deciding where to go can be a little overwhelming. This is especially true when looking for stylish, every day pieces that I can add to my summer capsule wardrobe, which is why I often find myself sticking to a single retailer. As a shopping expert, I appreciate a brand that can cater to all my fashion needs, saving me from the hassle of visiting multiple shops.

New Look’s summer collection offers true wardrobe heroes for those who, like me, are less than prepared for the unexpected weather a British summer can throw our way. When it comes down to it, the drama is in the details and the brand has massively stepped up its game, curating a variety of sleek pieces at an affordable price point, which feel as elevated as they look.

With this collection, the brand aims to create timeless pieces that will seamlessly take you from the office to after-work drinks and even a weekend-long festival - without much thought. Personally, I’m particularly impressed with it's matching tailored sets, which include blazers, waistcoats, and shorts, which come in stylish prints and patterns that are equally as fresh as they are chic.

New Look has nailed creating classic pieces that stand the test of time and solve the age-old dilemma of having ‘nothing to wear’, no matter the occasion or season.

Additionally, for those looking to shop online, the brand also has in-depth product descriptions that range from fabric specifications to design details and information on sizing, all of which have helped me make sure I aced my size from the first try.

We've compiled our expert edit of the top pieces buy now and wear all summer long...

Off White Pinstripe Linen-Look Blazer £47.99 at New Look This pinstripe blazer is under £50 and such a versatile piece. The simple straight-cut comes with a slight oversized fit, meaning no sizing up is required if that’s the look you want to achieve.

Off White Stripe Linen-Look Tailored Wide Leg Trousers £34.99 at New Look These wide-leg trousers are the perfect summer workwear staple. Dress them up with a matching waistcoat and flats for a sleek daytime look.

Petite Red Palm Print Strappy Maxi Dress £39.99 at New Look I instantly recognised this maxi dress from plenty of TikToks making their way through my ‘For You’ page. Featuring the perfect summer holiday print, this lightweight dress is an instant add to cart.

Black Sleeveless Embroidered Cotton Top £22.99 at New Look From its lustrous embroidered detailing to its comfortable boxy fit, this cotton top will keep you looking stylish and feeling breezy all summer long.

Black Embroidered Hem Cotton Trousers £31.99 at New Look Featuring the same embroidered detailing as the shirt above, these matching trousers lend a detailed touch to a classic cotton trouser style.

Blue Denim Waistcoat £29.99 at New Look This classic wardrobe piece is a favourite amongst the fashion set for casual days out teamed with a midi skirt and sandals.

White Linen-Blend Sun Print Mini Slip Dress £29.99 at New Look A printed mini-dress is the most hard-working summer staple in my wardrobe. Completely matching the previous top, this printed dress could be swiftly layered under it's matching shirt for a more statement look, or simply styled on its own with a pair of red flats.

Off White Stripe Linen-Look Waistcoat £32.99 at New Look Feel like you have nothing to wear? Then a pinstripe waistcoat and matching bottoms is about to become the hardest working outfit in your wardrobe. This off-white linen waistcoat has a classic structured silhouette and is strategically cut above the belly button to match with high-waisted jeans or its matching shorts. The choice is yours.

Off White Pinstripe Tailored Shorts £24.99 at New Look Speaking of the matching shorts, they’re incredible, right? Effortlessly tailored for a flattering above-the-knee cut, I’m mentally styling them with a crisp white T-shirt and my favourite mules.

Cream Cotton Long Sleeved Tie Detail Crochet Top £32.99 at New Look You heard it here first - crochet is not just for the beach. We're especially partial to layering a crochet top over a satin camisole and denim shorts - perfect for festival season or a picnic with friends.

White Halter-Neck Button-Through Waistcoat £24.99 at New Look This is by far one of my favourite New Look pieces. The sleek halter neck and lower-back tie lend a simple yet elevated look to any outfit.

Gold Metallic Mesh Strappy Crop Top £19.99 at New Look Another one of my ultra-favourite pieces, this metallic mesh top, is straight out of Kate Moss’ Glastonbury wardrobe. Pair it with its matching skirt and chunky boots for a flawless 90s look.

Gold Metallic Mesh Split Hem Maxi Skirt £29.99 at New Look Dressing up for date night? Getting some breakfast before heading to the pool? This skirt has you covered.

Off-White Linen-Blend Tropical-Print Short-Sleeved Shirt £27.99 at New Look Here at MC HQ, we’re big fans of a tropical print for the warmer weather. This shirt is a great piece to layer over matching shorts on holiday or with tailored trousers in the city.

Blue Denim High Waist Bermuda Shorts £26.99 at New Look Jorts are by far my favourite summer staple this season. The longer length is super flattering and easier to style in the city. This pair comes in a classic mid-wash look great styled with an oversized shirt and blazer.

White Linen Blend Long Sleeve Blazer £47.99 at New Look This single-breasted blazer is a no-brainer when it comes to summer staples. Dress it up under trousers for the office or layer over a dress at a wedding.