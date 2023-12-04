Live
The Fashion Awards 2023 are here and we’re bringing you all the best red carpet looks live
The British Fashion awards are back for another year: check back for the best red carpet looks
The British Fashion Awards are here, and we don’t know about you, but we’re dying to see what everyone will be wearing this evening.
It’s the one night a year where all of the UK’s fashion elite come together to celebrate the amazing names that make up the British fashion cohort. The awards, presented by Pandora, serves as the main fundraiser for the BFC Foundation, spotlighting creative talent in the industry and telling the story of this year in fashion.
Returning to the Royal Albert Hall for another year, the Fashion Awards will be co-presented by Maya Jama and Kojey Radical, with Law Roach on red carpet commentary.
The prestigious awards to be presented tonight include: Best Designer, Best Model and the Trailblazer award
You can stream it live now on YouTube via the British Fashion Council page.
We’ll be updating this article live all night with the best British Fashion Awards red carpet looks, so be sure to check back in for the hottest looks as they come in.
LIVE: Latest Updates
Laura Whitmore pays homage to Vivienne Westwood in a beautiful vintage piece from the late designer.
Sara Sampaio wears an elegant tiered gown by British designer Richard Quinn. Swarovski crystals add some sparkle, with the look finished beautifully with full-length black gloves.
Kicking off our top red carpet looks with Lisa Rina wearing a stunning black gown by BFC Foundation Award nominee Chet Lo.