I get it, bridal fashion can be dull—but this new collection is perfect for the chic anti-bride
Say yes to the dress...or the feathered headband
I get it; as a 2025 bride who aimlessly scrolls through one white dress to the next on a daily basis, the search for the 'perfect' look can slowly get monotonous. So, of course, I was overjoyed when I stumbled upon the neo-traditional bridal collection of the year. Freshly launched a couple of days ago, Ssense, the multi-brand retailer, has partnered with 17 emerging and established designers to create a bridal capsule comprised of over 100 items.
The drama is in the details when it comes to this collection. With sheer gowns, suits, cropped veils, handbags, and children's page dresses that will make you wish they came in adult sizes. This collection is worth the scroll for those currently in search of unique bridal staples that will serve you down the aisle and beyond, as well as unique ways to jump on current bridal trends. Alternatively, if you're on the hunt for some elevated Spring/ Summer 2024 pieces, whether that's a micro mini bubble skirt or a new season handbag, this collection is sure to tickle your fancy.
Known for their accompanying social content, this season, Ssense selected eight real-life couples to share their love stories in a series of video interviews. From social media DM conversations to dating apps and ASL classes, these couples' stories are as enticing as the Molly Goddard bridal dresses they're wearing.
The collection includes exclusive pieces that perfectly resemble each brand's modern contemporary style from Chopova Lowena's runaway-bride-inspired fishnet gloves with charms to Conner Ives' upcycled piano shawl gown sourced from antique dealers and Anna Sui's iconic return of the brand's eponymous babydoll silhouettes.
Scroll below to explore the sublime 'anti-bridal' collection.
Shop the collection
A white version of SJP's viral And Just Like That dress, this Simone Rocha sheer dress is perfection. Why carry a bouquet when you can add them to your pockets?
A gathered taffeta skirt is a great bridal accessories for any pre, during, and post nuptial event.
Made of 100% silk, this exclusive bridal gown by Wed Studio features a gathered hemline with a seek, structured corset.
These graphic earrings are at the top of my bridal wish-list.
This sheer silk organza dress is a naked dress in all its glory, perfect for a summer wedding.
A mid-ceremony show change is pretty much a given and these Molly Goddard flats will keep you feeling comfortable whilst looking ultra-chic.
Bubble hemlines are incredibly popular this season and this chic bubble hem minidress is
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Sofia Piza is the Fashion Writer at Marie Claire UK.
Sofia Piza is a Fashion Writer with experience working across runway trends, shopping picks, creative production, and celebrity fashion news. Born in Mexico and raised in five countries, Sofia decided to settle in London after spending four years at the London College of Fashion, studying Fashion Journalism. When she's not sourcing inspiration from social media, you will most certainly find Sofia anywhere from a local vintage market to busy central London streets people watching - the possibilities are endless.
-
Going to a wedding alone? Here’s what I’ve learned about how to successfully fly solo
A stand-up comedian, a life coach, and a therapist share their advice for navigating events when you don’t know anyone.
By Mischa Anouk Smith
-
I tried grounding therapy for two weeks - and it worked wonders for my stress and productivity levels
Going barefoot is supposedly the next big thing in wellness.
By Liz Connor
-
I can assure you, embracing your grey hair is *the* chicest thing—these 8 looks prove it
Timeless and low-maintenance
By Mica Ricketts