I get it, bridal fashion can be dull—but this new collection is perfect for the chic anti-bride

I get it; as a 2025 bride who aimlessly scrolls through one white dress to the next on a daily basis, the search for the 'perfect' look can slowly get monotonous. So, of course, I was overjoyed when I stumbled upon the neo-traditional bridal collection of the year. Freshly launched a couple of days ago, Ssense, the multi-brand retailer, has partnered with 17 emerging and established designers to create a bridal capsule comprised of over 100 items.

The drama is in the details when it comes to this collection. With sheer gowns, suits, cropped veils, handbags, and children's page dresses that will make you wish they came in adult sizes. This collection is worth the scroll for those currently in search of unique bridal staples that will serve you down the aisle and beyond, as well as unique ways to jump on current bridal trends. Alternatively, if you're on the hunt for some elevated Spring/ Summer 2024 pieces, whether that's a micro mini bubble skirt or a new season handbag, this collection is sure to tickle your fancy.

Known for their accompanying social content, this season, Ssense selected eight real-life couples to share their love stories in a series of video interviews. From social media DM conversations to dating apps and ASL classes, these couples' stories are as enticing as the Molly Goddard bridal dresses they're wearing.

(Image credit: Ssense)

The collection includes exclusive pieces that perfectly resemble each brand's modern contemporary style from Chopova Lowena's runaway-bride-inspired fishnet gloves with charms to Conner Ives' upcycled piano shawl gown sourced from antique dealers and Anna Sui's iconic return of the brand's eponymous babydoll silhouettes.

Scroll below to explore the sublime 'anti-bridal' collection.