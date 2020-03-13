With a new season around the corner, we’re starting to look at the main summer fashion trends to dictate our wardrobe for SS20. And whilst we’ve already got the main spring bag trends covered, we’re all for updating our shoe game too. After all, as Marilyn put it, ‘give a girl the right shoes and she can conquer the world’.

As ever, we’re looking to the catwalk for inspiration, so keep scrolling for the top shoe trends to invest in this season, as seen at Chloé, Prada and Jacquemus to name a few.

Square toe shoes

Our love affair all things 90s is now extending to footwear, thanks to the revival for the new season of the square shoe. It has taken over every shoe style, from the sandal to the boot, as seen at Bottega, Proenza Schouler and A.W.A.K.E.

Naked sandals

Naked sandals were everywhere last summer, and there’s no stopping them. They have continued to dominate the SS20 catwalk, at shows such as Rejina Pyo, Burberry and Roland Mouret. Look to The Row and Neous for great buys, and Topshop, Mango and Zara for high street equivalents.

Chain details

Proenza and Gucci were just two of many to incorporate chains into their footwear for SS20, in the form of straps or anklet-style detailing, and it even looks like they’ll be adorning boots for AW20 if the JW Anderson show is anything to go by. Look to Bottega and Alighieri for some pretty options that make any other jewellery redundant.

Platform heels

Platforms are back and they’re chicer than ever. Designers such as Fendi, Giambattista Vali and Sacai are taking their sandals, espadrilles and walking shoes to new heights thanks to the addition of a chunky sole.

Loafers

They might seem like mum shoes, but trust me when I say that heeled – and flat – loafers are big news for SS20. Seen at Loewe and Prada amongst others, they make for the perfect dressy work shoe without compromising on comfort. Pair with a short suit for the ultimate power look.

Chic flip flops

Goodbye Havaianas, hello Givenchy. The humble flip flop has had a designer makeover this season, by the likes of Givenchy, The Row and Marni. Invest in yours now, to be worn with a silk midi skirt and cardigan combo for a grown-up 90s look.

Scroll down to shop the best spring summer shoe trends.