Single this Valentine's Day? Here's what to wear

In a world that often emphasizes external connections, the most profound relationship you can cultivate is the one with yourself. Valentine’s Day often prompts reflections on our romantic journeys, but we don’t always take the time to consider the love we share with ourselves.

Whether you’re happily single, freshly out of a relationship, or somewhere in between, now is the time to lean into the transformative power of self love. Recognizing your worth and nurturing your well-being are key to fostering inner harmony and leading a life fulfilled with purpose.

For years, Valentine’s Day has been all about celebrating coupledom, but let’s reclaim it by celebrating the love we give to ourselves. What better way to invest in you this year than by indulging in an evening of self care?

Treat yourself to cozy cashmere jumpers, silk sleeping sets, and the comfort of rich chocolate hues to break away from the traditional red and pink theme.

Indulge in a tranquil evening with yourself, wrapped in silk, unwinding with a rejuvenating facial, and savoring a sweet treat. I’ve curated the ultimate guide to creating a romantic evening just for you, from luxurious loungewear to a blissful at-home facial, all designed to bring you peace and pleasure.

Celebrate your love for yourself, and take this moment to honor the most important relationship: the one with YOU.

Robes & slippers

Revert to a soft, hooded robe or indulge in a fun print like this Missoni robe, a timeless piece you'll cherish for years. Add a vibrant red slipper to your cart for a joyful touch as you stroll around the house.

Freedom, Moses Kush Slipper in Red £60 at ASOS

Sleep sets

There's nothing more romantic to me than having a matching robe to go with my nightwear. Whether it's a silk nightgown and robe or a two-piece set with a robe on top, the joy of silk or soft fabrics is what draws me to the perfect match of the two. I've tapped into all personalities we define by how we go to sleep and lead into the next day. You can jump into love hearts in red, be sultry in silky pink hues or be bold in a full leopard print.

Rockett St George, Beaded Heart Robe £130 at Next

Rockett St George, Satin Heart Pyjamas £68 at Next

Dolce & Gabbana X Skims Leopard-Print Stretch-Silk Robe $494 at Selfridges

Cotton PJs

Cotton fabrics are great for sleep because they're breathable, soft, and allow your skin to stay cool and comfortable throughout the night. Ralph Lauren offers a gorgeous size-inclusive range for sleepwear, making it the perfect investment for timeless, elevated sleepwear.

Silk and satin PJs

Silk and satin fabrics take comfort to another level. I’ve chosen to sleep in these luxurious fabrics since my late teens, as they’re perfect for those who sleep hot. Whether you prefer a classic set or a simple nightgown, here’s my ultimate guide to silky-smooth sleepwear.

Lingerie

Who said lingerie is just for when you have company? Sometimes, all you need is a beautiful set to reignite your confidence—even if you're only in your own company. Here's a selection of pieces that should always be kept close, no matter the occasion.

Cute cardigan

With the breeze still lingering, you'll want to wrap yourself in something soft. Why not invest in a cardigan you can wear out or lounge around in at home? Whether it's a soft shade of blue or a vibrant red, it's sure to add a feminine yet chic touch.

Cozy co-ords

Sometimes all you need is the perfect co-ord to slip into right when you get home. I’ve selected five sets that elevate yet keep you at ease for a relaxing evening with yourself.

Ultimate skincare

An evening at home with yourself starts with enriching routines that foster relaxation and confidence. I've curated my ultimate skincare essentials to ignite self-care at its finest, giving you the tools to glow inside and out this Valentine’s Day—and beyond.

Boots, Advanced Lip-Fix Cream £18.40 at Boots Keep lips nourished and soft with these expert treatments.

Elemis, Pro Collagen Cleansing Balm £49 at Elemis Wash off your makeup and cleanse with my favorite Pro-Collagen balm.

Camellia Glow Solid Face Oil £80 at The Skin Smith A nourishing oil to firm and hydrate for a radiant complexion.

Tata Harper, Superkind 5 Minute Facial Set £20 at Tata Harper Treat yourself to a quick, yet replenishing facial.

Augustinus Bader, The Hydrogel Face Mask £140 at Augustinus Bader Rejuvenate and hydrate your skin with this soothing hydrogel mask.

Indulgent nighttime essentials

Perfecting your wind-down routine involves more than just skincare. The true essence of an evening spent with yourself lies in creating a peaceful atmosphere, allowing you to unwind completely. With these indulgent nighttime essentials, you can effortlessly drift into serenity but not before you indulge in a sweet treat to satisfy your heart.

L'Occitane, pillow spray £22. 50 at L'Occitane Set the mood for a peaceful night's sleep with a calming pillow mist.

Dusty Gold Silk Weighted Blanket £695 at Drowsy Sleep Co Drift into tranquility with the gentle embrace of a silk-weighted blanket, designed to promote relaxation and restful sleep.