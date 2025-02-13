Single this Valentine's Day? Here's what to wear
Embrace the art of self love
In a world that often emphasizes external connections, the most profound relationship you can cultivate is the one with yourself. Valentine’s Day often prompts reflections on our romantic journeys, but we don’t always take the time to consider the love we share with ourselves.
Whether you’re happily single, freshly out of a relationship, or somewhere in between, now is the time to lean into the transformative power of self love. Recognizing your worth and nurturing your well-being are key to fostering inner harmony and leading a life fulfilled with purpose.
For years, Valentine’s Day has been all about celebrating coupledom, but let’s reclaim it by celebrating the love we give to ourselves. What better way to invest in you this year than by indulging in an evening of self care?
Treat yourself to cozy cashmere jumpers, silk sleeping sets, and the comfort of rich chocolate hues to break away from the traditional red and pink theme.
Indulge in a tranquil evening with yourself, wrapped in silk, unwinding with a rejuvenating facial, and savoring a sweet treat. I’ve curated the ultimate guide to creating a romantic evening just for you, from luxurious loungewear to a blissful at-home facial, all designed to bring you peace and pleasure.
Celebrate your love for yourself, and take this moment to honor the most important relationship: the one with YOU.
Robes & slippers
Revert to a soft, hooded robe or indulge in a fun print like this Missoni robe, a timeless piece you'll cherish for years. Add a vibrant red slipper to your cart for a joyful touch as you stroll around the house.
Sleep sets
There's nothing more romantic to me than having a matching robe to go with my nightwear. Whether it's a silk nightgown and robe or a two-piece set with a robe on top, the joy of silk or soft fabrics is what draws me to the perfect match of the two. I've tapped into all personalities we define by how we go to sleep and lead into the next day. You can jump into love hearts in red, be sultry in silky pink hues or be bold in a full leopard print.
Cotton PJs
Cotton fabrics are great for sleep because they're breathable, soft, and allow your skin to stay cool and comfortable throughout the night. Ralph Lauren offers a gorgeous size-inclusive range for sleepwear, making it the perfect investment for timeless, elevated sleepwear.
Silk and satin PJs
Silk and satin fabrics take comfort to another level. I’ve chosen to sleep in these luxurious fabrics since my late teens, as they’re perfect for those who sleep hot. Whether you prefer a classic set or a simple nightgown, here’s my ultimate guide to silky-smooth sleepwear.
Lingerie
Who said lingerie is just for when you have company? Sometimes, all you need is a beautiful set to reignite your confidence—even if you're only in your own company. Here's a selection of pieces that should always be kept close, no matter the occasion.
Cute cardigan
With the breeze still lingering, you'll want to wrap yourself in something soft. Why not invest in a cardigan you can wear out or lounge around in at home? Whether it's a soft shade of blue or a vibrant red, it's sure to add a feminine yet chic touch.
Cozy co-ords
Sometimes all you need is the perfect co-ord to slip into right when you get home. I’ve selected five sets that elevate yet keep you at ease for a relaxing evening with yourself.
Ultimate skincare
An evening at home with yourself starts with enriching routines that foster relaxation and confidence. I've curated my ultimate skincare essentials to ignite self-care at its finest, giving you the tools to glow inside and out this Valentine’s Day—and beyond.
Wash off your makeup and cleanse with my favorite Pro-Collagen balm.
Rejuvenate and hydrate your skin with this soothing hydrogel mask.
Indulgent nighttime essentials
Perfecting your wind-down routine involves more than just skincare. The true essence of an evening spent with yourself lies in creating a peaceful atmosphere, allowing you to unwind completely. With these indulgent nighttime essentials, you can effortlessly drift into serenity but not before you indulge in a sweet treat to satisfy your heart.
Drift into tranquility with the gentle embrace of a silk-weighted blanket, designed to promote relaxation and restful sleep.
Actor, Model, Host, Fashion Editor, and Activist Hayley Hasselhoff is most recently seen in CBS’s Why Women Kill and is known for her lead role as Amber in ABC’s Huge, created by Winnie Holtzman. She worked as a makeover host and style contributor for ITV’s This Morning and ABC’s Good Morning America.
Hayley has been a contributing editor for Marie Claire UK since 2017, broadening her expertise in fashion and wellness. In 2020, she launched the digital series #SelfCareSundaysWithHH, sharing wellness tips and insights from top experts.
Hayley also hosts the much-loved podcast Redefine You with Hayley Hasselhoff, housed by CBS, where she highlights conversations with industry friends about their ownership of self and prioritising mental wellness.
Known for her activism in mental health awareness, well-being, and equality, Hayley travels globally to mentor and promote positive body image and confidence among young women.
Hayley divides her time between London and Los Angeles.
-
