You can now shop Meghan Markle's closet, as curated by the royal
Montecito chic
In the words of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex: "many of you asked, so here you go!" - you can now shop the royal's wardrobe.
And many of us have been obsessed with her With Love, Meghan outfits, which sadly mostly all sold out (I'm still heartbroken over the pleated linen Zara dress).
Having listened to her fans, who have been as equally keen on her style as her recipes and hosting tips, the Duchess has now launched her own ShopMy page, which, in her own words, is "A handpicked and curated collection of the things I love — I hope you enjoy them!"
Separate to her As Ever shopping site, where you can pre-order her signature jam preserves and tea, this page is a curated edit of her favourite fashion items, some of which she already owns.
These include the breezy Californian styles that have become Meghan's signature look. Think monochrome tailored trousers, oversized shirts, floaty summer dresses and timeless accessories.
On the show, she described one of her outfits to her friend Mindy Kaling as "hi-lo" (she'd pared Zara trousers with a Loro Piana top). True to her word, her ShopMy page includes a mix of designer and high-street fashion, including a gorgeous Uniqlo trench coat and With Nothing Underneath striped shirt.
Whilst she has included links to US stores on her page, I thought I'd include my favourite styles here below, so you can shop them in the UK. Be warned: these will sell out fast.
Shop Meghan Markle's wardrobe
Penny Goldstone is the Contributing Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK. She writes about catwalk trends and the latest high street and Instagram sartorial must-haves. She also helms the Women Who Win franchise.
She has worked in fashion for over 10 years, contributing to publications such as Cosmopolitan, Red, Good Housekeeping, and Stylist.
