You can now shop Meghan Markle's closet, as curated by the royal

Montecito chic

Meghan Markle
(Image credit: Netflix)
Jump to category:
Penny Goldstone's avatar
By
published
in News

In the words of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex: "many of you asked, so here you go!" - you can now shop the royal's wardrobe.

And many of us have been obsessed with her With Love, Meghan outfits, which sadly mostly all sold out (I'm still heartbroken over the pleated linen Zara dress).

Having listened to her fans, who have been as equally keen on her style as her recipes and hosting tips, the Duchess has now launched her own ShopMy page, which, in her own words, is "A handpicked and curated collection of the things I love — I hope you enjoy them!"

Separate to her As Ever shopping site, where you can pre-order her signature jam preserves and tea, this page is a curated edit of her favourite fashion items, some of which she already owns.

These include the breezy Californian styles that have become Meghan's signature look. Think monochrome tailored trousers, oversized shirts, floaty summer dresses and timeless accessories.

On the show, she described one of her outfits to her friend Mindy Kaling as "hi-lo" (she'd pared Zara trousers with a Loro Piana top). True to her word, her ShopMy page includes a mix of designer and high-street fashion, including a gorgeous Uniqlo trench coat and With Nothing Underneath striped shirt.

Whilst she has included links to US stores on her page, I thought I'd include my favourite styles here below, so you can shop them in the UK. Be warned: these will sell out fast.

Shop Meghan Markle's wardrobe

Andy Oversized Linen Shirt
Reformation
Reformation, Andy Oversized Linen Shirt

Wide-Leg Essential Pant in Linen
jcrew
J.Crew, Wide-Leg Essential Pant in Linen

Featherweight Cashmere-Blend Cropped Sweater Shell
J.Crew
J.Crew, Featherweight Cashmere-Blend Cropped Sweater Shell

Trench Coat
Uniqlo
Uniqlo, Trench Coat

The Boyfriend: Linen, Blue Stripe
With Nothing Underneath
WNU, The Boyfriend shirt

Crossbody / Panna
Cesta Collective
Cesta, Crossbody

Beverly Seamed Skinny-Flare Jean
Veronica Beard
Veronica Beard, Beverly Seamed Skinny-Flare Jean

Cyme Mini - Textured Camel
Polène
Polène, Cyme Mini

Aviator Classic
Ray-Ban
Ray-Ban, Aviator Classic

Women's Tribute Mules in Smooth Leather in Amber
YSL
Saint Laurent, Tribute Mules

Penny Goldstone
Penny Goldstone

Penny Goldstone is the Contributing Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK. She writes about catwalk trends and the latest high street and Instagram sartorial must-haves. She also helms the Women Who Win franchise.

She has worked in fashion for over 10 years, contributing to publications such as Cosmopolitan, Red, Good Housekeeping, and Stylist.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸