Ah, Selfridges. My love affair with the iconic department store started long ago, and it won’t be ending anytime soon. Whenever I find myself in central London, I always make sure to pop in to see what the flagship store has to offer.

From the bright yellow bags, the range of dreamy designers and the rooftop restaurant overlooking the city, there is no better way to spend a Saturday. Or any day of the week for that matter.

If you don’t live near one of the four stores, not to fear, as the online experience is just as exciting, and saves you the hassle of having to leave the house.

The Selfridges website has a huge array of brands, and as a shopping writer, I am always checking the new-in section for any worthy additions to my wardrobe. Of course, I end up finding much more than originally planned, which is great for me, but not so great for my bank account.

To save you from this issue, I’ve rounded up my favourite new-in pieces for you to shop. All of these items are bound to become staples in your Summer wardrobe, and can easily take you from a casual day chilling in the park to a fancy wedding spent with family and friends.

I’ve included some of my go-to designers, from Jacquemus, Self Portrait, Reformation and more. We’ve seen bright colours all over the runways for SS22, so you won’t find much monochrome in this roundup.

Selfridges new-in: Marie Claire’s top picks: