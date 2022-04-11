These are the items you need for the new season...
Ah, Selfridges. My love affair with the iconic department store started long ago, and it won’t be ending anytime soon. Whenever I find myself in central London, I always make sure to pop in to see what the flagship store has to offer.
From the bright yellow bags, the range of dreamy designers and the rooftop restaurant overlooking the city, there is no better way to spend a Saturday. Or any day of the week for that matter.
If you don’t live near one of the four stores, not to fear, as the online experience is just as exciting, and saves you the hassle of having to leave the house.
The Selfridges website has a huge array of brands, and as a shopping writer, I am always checking the new-in section for any worthy additions to my wardrobe. Of course, I end up finding much more than originally planned, which is great for me, but not so great for my bank account.
To save you from this issue, I’ve rounded up my favourite new-in pieces for you to shop. All of these items are bound to become staples in your Summer wardrobe, and can easily take you from a casual day chilling in the park to a fancy wedding spent with family and friends.
I’ve included some of my go-to designers, from Jacquemus, Self Portrait, Reformation and more. We’ve seen bright colours all over the runways for SS22, so you won’t find much monochrome in this roundup.
For more fashion inspiration, don’t forget to check out our guides to the best wedding guest dresses, the coolest new-season designer handbags and even the best sunglasses to wear this Summer. Keep on scrolling to see what I am buying from Selfridges this season to elevate my Summer wardrobe. Happy shopping…
Selfridges new-in: Marie Claire’s top picks:
Reformation Orzo Linen Co-ord Set, £248 | Selfridges
Co-ords are everywhere this Summer, and I love this hot pink one by Reformation. Spun from sustainable lightweight linen that reduces water usage and carbon emissions, this matching crop top and midi skirt are a pairing primed for warm-weather occasions.
GANNI Magny Floral Print Organic Denim Jeans, £225 | Selfridges
Give your denim jeans a stylish update with this floral print pair by GANNI. Crafted from organic cotton, this wide-leg pair is not only free from nasty pesticides, but also reduces the levels of CO2 emissions entering our Earth’s atmosphere.
Veja Campo Leather Low-top Trainers, £130 | Selfridges
Veja trainers have been a staple in my wardrobe for years, so when I spotted this colourful pair, I had to get them straight away. They are perfect for pairing with jeans and dresses for a laid-back look.
Coach Tabby Pillow Leather Shoulder Bag, £395 | Selfridges
Last year, I used my cream Coach Tabby bag all throughout Spring and Summer, and so I know this new pistachio green colour will be the perfect addition to my wardrobe. An iconic bag in one of this year's most popular shades, what more could you want?
Loewe Logo-Embroidered Cotton-blend Shirt, £650 | Selfridges
A blue shirt is an essential whatever the weather, and I love wearing mine with cut-off denim shorts and white jeans in the Summer. Spun from a cotton blend with dreamy pearlescent buttons and the iconic brand logo embroidered on the chest, this Loewe number will be with you for years to come.
Reiss Romana Cargo Cotton Shorts, £98 | Selfridges
How chic are these shorts? Bringing the cargo trend into Summer, the Reiss Romana shorts can be paired with just about anything for a range of different occasions.
Self Portrait Azalea Flower-embroidered Woven Midi Dress, £280 | Selfridges
Whenever I have a wedding coming up, I always head to Self Portrait for the perfect dress, and this lilac number might just be it. It is shaped to a calf-grazing silhouette with a tiered skirt, topped with spaghetti straps and finished with scalloped trims.
Jacquemus Le Panier Soleil Woven Straw Tote Bag, £335 | Selfridges
Stand out from the crowd with this bold straw bag by Jacquemus. Hand-crafted from straw, it’s trimmed with tactile suede trims and shaped to a tote silhouette that’s roomy enough to stash beach essentials or a picnic.
Faithfull The Brand Loucetta Floral-Print Midi Dress, £220 | Selfridges
For a midi dress that can take you from the beach, the office, the garden and more, look no further than this Faithfull The Brand number. The floral print, puff sleeves and cut-out waist are just some of the reasons that this will be my go-to dress all Summer long.
Allsaints Prim Broderie-trimmed Woven Blouse, £139 | Selfridges
Statement blouses are everywhere this Spring and Summer, and it's not hard to see why. Turn heads with this Allsaints number, cut from a lightweight fabric imbued with hints of breathable cotton and linen.
Max Mara Emmea Round-frame Brass Sunglasses, £265 | Selfridges
I couldn't do this roundup without including a new pair of shades. This stylish pair by Max Mara feature oversized round frames crafted from brass, complete with sun-shielding tinted lenses and finished with rounded tips at the arms.
Isabel Marant Lennyo Studded Leather Sandals, £465 | Selfridges
Every year I say I will switch up my sandals, and every year I end up going back to the same classic two- strap style. This Isabel Marant pair are what dreams are made of, crafted from soft leather with silver-tone studs that match the buckles.