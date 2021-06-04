This minimal summer dress has been wishlisted 10,000 times

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

It’s finally time to ditch the loungewear, thanks to restrictions lifting and the warm weather arriving at last. So it’s no surprise that people are dressing up more.

Case in point: a summer dress that is so popular, 10,000 people have wishlisted it on Lyst the past two months.

It comes courtesy of Reformation, a brand known for its easy-to-wear summer dresses. Its Ingrid dress is surprisingly simple, and that’s perhaps where its appeal lies.

It features spaghetti straps, a square neckline, a straight flowing skirt and thigh slit. In other words, it hits the perfect balance between classy and sexy.

Buy the Reformation Ingrid dress for £350

Customers are apparently loving it in two shades, emerald green and celadon, a paler jade green, though the dress comes in loads of other hues, such as cherry red, blush and ivory.

You can make the dress look more formal by removing the straps and wearing some heeled sandals, which would work great for a wedding.

Or you can add some trainers and a denim jacket for a more casual vibe. It really is the perfect versatile dress.