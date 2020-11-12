Prince Charles is launching a clothing line with YOOX NET-A-PORTER

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Duke of Cornwall is launching a fashion collection on Net-A-Porter. Well, sort of. Prince Charles has teamed up with the YOOX NET-A-PORTER via his The Prince’s Foundation, to set up and train the next generation of artisans, and their collection is now available to shop.

The Modern Artisan project helped students design in Italy and craft at Dumfries House in the UK, guiding them to create and bring online a luxury sustainable collection.

Students from both nationalities were also equipped with the latest digital practices, artificial intelligence and data insights drawn from YOOX NET-A-PORTER’s 4.3 million global customers over the last 5 years.

SHOP THE YOOX NET-A-PORTER FOR THE PRINCE’S FOUNDATION COLLECTION

Now you can shop the collection at NET-A-PORTER, MR PORTER, YOOX and THE OUTNET, with all profits going to support the work of The Prince’s Foundation and its Future Textiles programme.

HRH The Prince of Wales, President of The Prince’s Foundation, said in a statement, ‘I’ve been enormously impressed by the efforts, the ideas and the vision shown by the artisans from the UK and Italy. Hopefully they will take away a great deal of skill and understanding of sustainable approaches to design and manufacturing that they can apply to their own businesses or future careers.’

‘The key for me is to rediscover the importance that nature plays, understand where natural materials come from and how they can be used in exciting and innovative ways. After all, nature is the source of everything,’ he added.

Not only are the clothes themselves made form luxurious, sustainable fabrics such as organic silk and merino wool, they also make for the perfect capsule work wardrobe, thanks to styles you can mix and match and a neutral colour palette. prices start at £395.