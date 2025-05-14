Patrick McDowell is the Designer to Add to Your Fashion Dictionary
All eyes are on the winner of the Queen Elizabeth II Award
If you’re not yet familiar with the name Patrick McDowell, that’s about to change. The Liverpool-born designer has just been awarded one of fashion’s most prestigious honours: the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design.
Presented by Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales in London yesterday, the accolade celebrates designers who demonstrate both creative excellence and a commitment to positive change—no small feat for any British-based brand.
But before you mentally log this rising star into your fashion dictionary, allow us to introduce you properly.
After graduating from Central Saint Martins, McDowell launched his eponymous label in 2018 with a mission to create luxury fashion rooted in circular business practices. Each piece is produced in limited quantities, made-to-order, and tailored to fit the lucky recipient. And if your body changes over time (as bodies do), complimentary re-fits are part of the service.
On top of this, every fabric source, maker, and mile travelled is tracked and traced—a claim few brands can genuinely make. And once you’re a Patrick McDowell customer, you’re part of the community. Garment upcycling, redesigns and end-of-life services are all part of the experience. It’s this holistic, thoughtful approach that helped secure McDowell such an impressive—and well-deserved—win.
Speaking of the accolade, McDowell put it best: “This kind of recognition is invaluable and provides a game-changing stamp of approval for our circular luxury brand.”
While his designs have already been worn by the likes of Carrie Bradshaw in And Just Like That, as well as Lady Gaga and Keira Knightley in fashion editorials, this award marks a major moment—not just for McDowell’s brand awareness, but for the wider conversation around sustainable fashion. He’s fast becoming the blueprint for circular design, so be sure to watch this space.
Lauren Cunningham is a freelance fashion and beauty editor covering runway reviews, fashion news, shopping galleries and deep-dive features.
