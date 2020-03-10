The best prairie dresses for all you Little Women fans out there

Penny Goldstone Penny Goldstone

Blame Little Women, starring Emma Watson, or our love for vintage-inspired designers such as Cecilie Bahnsen, DOÊN and The Vampire’s Wife, but the prairie dress is undoubtedly one of the most popular trends for the upcoming summer season, after a highly successful run for SS19.

Before we look at SS20’s offerings, let’s look at the origin of the prairie dress, shall we? Laura Ingalls basically the trend, and I’m only half kidding.

The high neckline, long hem and ruffles were the typical fashion in rural America in the 19th century, no doubt because the fashion was much more modest back then, but also perhaps to protect against the harsh elements for people who had to be outdoors most of the day. The only fancy was the ditzy print, often floral.

It has of course been given a modern update since then, with designers such as Batsheva, Shrimps, Molly Goddard and Brock Collection all featuring the style in their spring collections, this time re-imagined with bold floral prints and colours, whimsical details such as lace, embroidery and grosgrain ribbons – and even shorter hemlines.

Whilst last season was all about the minimalist dress (and the slip dress is going nowhere fast), we’re certainly into all things romantic and maximalist now.

It’s also perfect to transition into autumn, thanks to the high necks and long sleeves, and can be layered onto a thin cashmere sweater too.

How to wear a prairie dress

Latest Stories

So how to style the trend? Although it seems like a tricky one, it’s not as much of a challenge as you’d think. You basically want to let the dress do all the talking, and keep the rest of your outfit toned down.

I personally will be wearing mine with a paired-down walking sandal to give it a modern twist, or with a naked sandal if I want to dress it up a bit.

Shop my edit of the best designer and high street prairie dresses below.

prairie dress
This is an image 1 of 9

DÔEN Bijou smocked floral-print cotton-blend dress, £345 at Net-A-Porter

Buy it now!
prairie dress
This is an image 2 of 9

ZARA RUSTIC PRINTED DRESS, £59.99

Buy it now!
prairie dress
This is an image 3 of 9

HAYLEY MENZIES PAISLEY TIER MAXI DRESS, £420

Buy it now!
prairie dress
This is an image 4 of 9

MANGO Embossed flower gown, £79.99

Buy it now!
prairie dress
This is an image 5 of 9

WHISTLES FLOWER BERRY PRINT SILK DRESS, £329

Buy it now!
prairie dress
This is an image 6 of 9

SHRIMPS Georgia broderie-anglaise organza wrap dress, £450 at MATCHESFASHION.COM

Buy it now!
prairie dress
This is an image 7 of 9

CECILIE BAHNSEN Katja tiered tie-back seersucker dress, £1,245 at MATCHESFASHION.COM

Buy it now!
prairie dress
This is an image 8 of 9

RIXO Brooke Retro Micro Floral Dress, £285

Buy it now!
prairie dress
This is an image 9 of 9

BROCK COLLECTION Tiered floral-print silk-organza maxi dress, £2,645 at Net-A-Porter

Buy it now!

Reading now

Popular