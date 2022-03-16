Bridgerton and Malone Souliers are collaborating on a scandalous shoe collection

Off to the ball but nothing to wear? Fret not m’ladies, for Bridgerton has collaborated with designer shoe label Malone Souliers, on a collection so fabulously scandalous it would have even Lady Whistledown’s eyebrows raised.
As we all know, it’s all about first impressions, and the 14-piece capsule – in partnership with
Shondaland and Netflix – will ensure you make a dramatic entrance.
SHOP THE BRIDGERTON X MALONE SOULIERS COLLECTION
Each shoe celebrates adventure and has its own character, inspired by the Regency-era and the show’s decadent protagonists.
Iconic Malone Souliers styles Maureen and Frankie are reimagined in opulent Regency-inspired materials that echo characters from the show – including pale blue floral jacquard for Daphne Bridgerton and yellow moiré for Penelope Featherington.
The Marguerite in lace mesh incorporates an empire-line silhouette and delicate velvet bow embellishment – both details a nod to Regency fashion. Ball-worthy embellishments amp up the drama in the Marion slingback – now embellished with an abundance of crystal-studded organza flowers – and the Sonia Sandal, which comes with a startling plume of electric blue feathers inspired by the beautiful hats featured in the new season of the show.
Gentlemen need not feel excluded. The capsule includes comfortable slip-on silhouettes perfect for dancing – and courting – the night away. These include the tasselled Alberto loafer in delicate turquoise suede and the Rene slipper, which has been reimagined in a dark navy floral jacquard inspired by Anthony Bridgerton’s wardrobe.
‘I’m so excited to bring this new collection to the world with a Bridgerton-worthy level of drama. We had a huge amount of fun designing this collection and getting inspired by the show’s incredible costumes, so I wanted to capture some of that energy for the big reveal. I can’t wait to see these shoes turning heads as they step out in public this spring,’ says Malone Souliers Creative Director and Founder Mary Alice Malone.