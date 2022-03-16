Bridgerton and Malone Souliers are collaborating on a scandalous shoe collection

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Off to the ball but nothing to wear? Fret not m’ladies, for Bridgerton has collaborated with designer shoe label Malone Souliers, on a collection so fabulously scandalous it would have even Lady Whistledown’s eyebrows raised.

As we all know, it’s all about first impressions, and the 14-piece capsule – in partnership with

Shondaland and Netflix – will ensure you make a dramatic entrance.

Each shoe celebrates adventure and has its own character, inspired by the Regency-era and the show’s decadent protagonists.

Iconic Malone Souliers styles Maureen and Frankie are reimagined in opulent Regency-inspired materials that echo characters from the show – including pale blue floral jacquard for Daphne Bridgerton and yellow moiré for Penelope Featherington.

The Marguerite in lace mesh incorporates an empire-line silhouette and delicate velvet bow embellishment – both details a nod to Regency fashion. Ball-worthy embellishments amp up the drama in the Marion slingback – now embellished with an abundance of crystal-studded organza flowers – and the Sonia Sandal, which comes with a startling plume of electric blue feathers inspired by the beautiful hats featured in the new season of the show.

Gentlemen need not feel excluded. The capsule includes comfortable slip-on silhouettes perfect for dancing – and courting – the night away. These include the tasselled Alberto loafer in delicate turquoise suede and the Rene slipper, which has been reimagined in a dark navy floral jacquard inspired by Anthony Bridgerton’s wardrobe.

‘I’m so excited to bring this new collection to the world with a Bridgerton-worthy level of drama. We had a huge amount of fun designing this collection and getting inspired by the show’s incredible costumes, so I wanted to capture some of that energy for the big reveal. I can’t wait to see these shoes turning heads as they step out in public this spring,’ says Malone Souliers Creative Director and Founder Mary Alice Malone.