The Prada Monolith boots are the It-girl’s autumn must-have

These boots will elevate any outfit.

Every year, there are those cult designer items that come back into fashion. Take the Prada raffia tote bag or the Chanel dad sandals, for example. Each summer these items can be seen all over Instagram and many fashion influencers can be seen rocking them to their favourite catwalk shows.

However, autumn is quickly approaching, so it got us thinking about which designer accessories have been on our winter wish list for a while now. Enter the Prada Monolith boots.

If you’re not familiar with these chunky ankle boots, the style was first seen on the Autumn/Winter 2019 menswear catwalk, before appearing in the women’s show in February.

Since then, they have been spotted on celebrities and fashion influencers alike. In fact, Bridgerton star Simone Ashley recently wore the slightly higher style to the Prada Spring/Summer 2022 womenswear fashion show in Milan.

The boots are known for their block sole, lace-up design and nylon pouch. They are the perfect transitional shoe, as they can be styled with everything from summer mini dresses to baggy jeans and oversized coats.