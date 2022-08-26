The Prada Monolith boots are the It-girl’s autumn must-have

These boots will elevate any outfit.
Every year, there are those cult designer items that come back into fashion. Take the Prada raffia tote bag or the Chanel dad sandals, for example. Each summer these items can be seen all over Instagram and many fashion influencers can be seen rocking them to their favourite catwalk shows.
However, autumn is quickly approaching, so it got us thinking about which designer accessories have been on our winter wish list for a while now. Enter the Prada Monolith boots.
If you’re not familiar with these chunky ankle boots, the style was first seen on the Autumn/Winter 2019 menswear catwalk, before appearing in the women’s show in February.
Since then, they have been spotted on celebrities and fashion influencers alike. In fact, Bridgerton star Simone Ashley recently wore the slightly higher style to the Prada Spring/Summer 2022 womenswear fashion show in Milan.
The boots are known for their block sole, lace-up design and nylon pouch. They are the perfect transitional shoe, as they can be styled with everything from summer mini dresses to baggy jeans and oversized coats.
Monolith Leather and Nylon Fabric Boots, £1,250 | Prada
Made of leather and nylon, an industrial fabric traditionally tied to Prada, these boots feature a voluminous design with a chunky block sole. A removable pouch featuring the iconic enamelled metal triangle logo decorates the footwear.
Thanks to the chunky design, they instantly add an edge to any outfit. Due to their popularity, there is now a range of similar styles available online and on the high street, and they are ideal if you want to try the boots out for yourself before investing in the Prada ones. Keep on scrolling to shop our favourites…
Get the look: Prada Monolith boots:
Steve Madden Marri Boot,
was £160 now £95 | Shoeaholics
These black rubber ankle boots feature a lace up front with black eyelets, an ankle strap with a zipped pocket and silver buckle fastening and a chunky black sole.
Carvela Shy Leather Boots, £109 | Selfridges
Carvela have created a versatile pair crafted from leather to an ankle length and finished with a lace-up design at the front. What’s more, the label has added a sparkly pocket at the side for an extra statement.
Lace-up Leather Boots, £79.99 | Mango
If gold hardware is more your thing, Mango has got you covered. These 100% leather boots have a rounded toe, a track sole, an adjustable lace closure and quilted detailing.
Dusty Leather Boots, £199 | Allsaints
For something more subtle, how about these ‘Dusty’ boots by Allsaints? Crafted from shiny leather, they’re a classic cargo style with military-inspired lace ups and a chunky low heel.
Darcy Hiker Calf Boots,
was £55 now £32.99 | Schuh
Take a leaf out of Simone Ashley’s book and go for a slightly higher style for an edgier look. The ‘Darcy’ boots top the trends this autumn with the buckle details and chunky sole unit.